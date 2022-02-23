Horizon Forbidden West Patch update 1.05 fixes graphics issues and more - full PS5/PS4 patch notes

Horizon Forbidden West launched last week, and thought the game hit the shelves alongside some incredible reviews and a generally strong critical consensus, there were still some issues with the title on both PS4 and PS5 platforms.

The most egregious of these issues came in the form of progression blocks in some missions (with the most infamous appearing during the Reach for the Stars mission, where an auto-save bug could prevent you from progressing close to the beginning of the game).

In a new patch that's been pushed out overnight, though, Guerrilla has announced that a lot of thesde issues have been addressed. Better yet, some of the persistent graphical bugs that weren't tackled in the Day One patch have also been addressed.

But that's not to say everything is sorted out with this new update; graphics bugs relating to shimmering, sharpening and screen saturation are all still present, even post-patch, as well as an issue with infinite loading screens when trying to load into melee pits.

There are also still some reported issues with the Reach for the Stars quest, whereby players can't interact with a machine carcass that's integral to moving the game onwards. Guerrilla notes that it is aware of all of these issues, and is working on a fix right now.

For now, though, here are all the patch notes for patch 1.05 in Horizon Forbidden West:

FIXES AND IMPROVEMENTS

Main Quests

Fixed an issue in main quest ‘Reach for the Stars’ where reloading a certain auto-save after completing the first quest could block progression.

Fixed an issue during interlude ‘The Eye of the Earth’ where Aloy could fall out of the world after skipping a cinematic.

Fixed an issue in main quest ‘Cradle of Echoes’ where Varl would wander off on a reload from save.

Fixed an issue in main quest ‘The Sea of Sands’ affecting several grapple points.

Side Quests and Errands

Fixed an issue in side quest ‘Blood Choke’ where Atekka would appear to fall out of the sky.

Fixed a progression issue in side quest ‘In The Fog’ related to fast travel during the quest.

Fixed an issue in errand quest ‘Night of Lights’ where a pullable box could get stuck and block the quest progression.

World activities

Fixed an issue where Relic Ruin: The Daunt could not be started in certain circumstances.

Fixed an issue in salvage contract The Greenswell: Plowhorn and the Plants where an optional objective could not be completed if the required item was sent to the player stash.

A rogue Tallneck near The Sand of the Sentinels that would sometimes change the direction of its route has been disciplined.

Gameplay fixes

The Second Chance skill should now work correctly.

Fixed an issue where the camera had an unintended position when using certain weapon techniques.

General fixes

Image oversharpening in HDR mode has been corrected.

Fixed an issue where some settlements would stream in, then stream out in certain circumstances.

Fixed an issue where the HUD would flicker when the player performs a loot action.

Fixed an issue where rapidly opening and closing the map could cause graphical anomalies.

Fixed an issue where Aloy's animation would sometimes jitter rapidly when climbing after picking up a plant has been fixed.

Fixed a global issue where the direction of Aloy's gaze, or that of certain NPCs, was incorrect.

Fixed several instances where Aloy, NPCs or enemies could get stuck in geometry.

Fixed an issue where roads and icons on the map would sometimes appear with a delay.

Fixed several streaming issues and unintended loading screens.

NPCs that seemed to suffer from insomnia and would gather in large groups at night in settlements should act more naturally now.

Petra will no longer teleport into her seat inside the Chainscrape brewery if followed immediately after the initial conversation with her.

Crash fixes

Fixed several crashes.

Other

Various performance improvements.

Various other minor fixes and cosmetic improvements.

