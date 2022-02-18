Horizon Forbidden West Fast Travel – How do I Fast Travel for free and craft Fast Travel Packs?

Even though a big part of the upgraded traversal and exploration experience in Horizon Forbidden West encourages you to glide, zipwire and grapple around the map, there are still going to be times where you want to get from A to B in a flash.

To that end, you're going to need to know how to fast travel in Horizon Forbidden West. The system has changed a little bit since the first game – and some of the quality of life elements from Zero Dawn have seemingly been removed from the sequel – so with that in mind, we've put together all the information you need to know about unlocking, using and making the most of Aloy's peculiar ability to teleport around the map on a whim.

How do you fast travel in Horizon Forbidden West?

To fast travel in Horizon Forbidden West, you need to first go within about 20m of a Campfire. These can be found in settlements, out in the world, or near key locations. They are also located at Shelters – places that have a Workbench (for upgrading weapons and armor) and a Stash (where surplus items are stored). Campfires are used to save your game, and also act as handy locations you can teleport to on a whim.

Once unlocked, you can use Fast Travel Packs to quickly and easily return to these locations. These items can be used in-game (scroll across to it on your item wheel, then hit down on the D-Pad) or from the world map (which you summon by hitting the touchpad).

How do you fast travel for free in Horizon Forbidden West?

Earlier on in the game, you probably won't have the money spare to be buying endless supplies of Fast Travel Packs, and crafting them can get a bit tiresome, too.

Good news, though: you can Fast Travel for free from any Campfire you've unlocked. Simply go near the Campfire and press Circle. You will be taken to the world map, where you can select any previously unlocked location and hit R2 to immidiately be taken there.

How do you craft Fast Travel Packs in Horizon Forbidden West?

It's often worth going a little bit out of your way once you've cleared up a mission or side mission to find a Campfire and return to where you need to go in this way – it's cheaper, easier, and makes up for the fact that there doesn't appear to be a single, endlessly usable Fast Travel Pack in the game (like there was in Zero Dawn).

To craft a Fast Travel Pack, you will need 10 Ridge-Wood and 3 Wild Meat. Ridge-Wood is found in pretty much every area of the game; it's the spindly white wood you can harvest from the world. Wild Meat is taken from animals that you have killed. In order to find animals that provide Wild Meat, hold down R3 to open your Focus, then search for glowing orange animals – shoot these with your bow for Wild Meat and items that will be used to upgrade your various pouches.

To craft the pack, either find a Workbench and select the item from 'Resources', or hold down on the D-Pad in the wild to open your crafting menu. Then hold X to craft.

No matter where you are in the game (apart from during Story Missions), you will be able to use a Fast Travel Pack to return to any previously unlocked Campfire.

For more useful wilderness knowledge, here's our full Horizon Forbidden West guide.