Horizon Forbidden West Collector’s and Digital Deluxe Editions detailed

Collector's and Digital Deluxe versions of Horizon Forbidden West will be released, and each offering is available now for pre-order.

Those who pre-order any physical or digital edition of the game, including standard, will receive the Nora Legacy Outfit and Spear to use in the game. You will be able to redeem these items via PlayStation Store.

The four editions announced today are the Digital Deluxe Edition, Special Edition, Collector’s Edition, and the Regalla Edition. You can find out more about the offerings below.

For those who just want the standard or Special Edition, you should know that you are not offered dual entitlement for either version. Sony says in order to get both the PS4 and PS5 version of the game, you will need to purchase the Digital Deluxe or other edition of the game.

Special Edition - $69.99/$79.99

Comes encased in a SteelBook with a physical disc copy for either PS4 or PS5, which also features the digital soundtrack (via voucher), as well as a mini art book.

Digital Deluxe Edition - Cross-gen - $79.99 - PS Store exclusive

Horizon Forbidden West (Digital) PS4 and PS5 versions

2 Special Outfits (Carja Behemoth Elite and Nora Thunder Elite)

2 Special Weapons (Carja Behemoth Short Bow and Nora Thunder Sling)

In-game Resources Pack including ammunition, potions, and travel packs

In-game Apex Clawstrider Machine Strike Piece (more on Strike in the FAQ)

Exclusive Photo Mode pose and face paint

Digital Art Book

Digital Soundtrack

Digital Version of The Sunhawk, the first Horizon Zero Dawn graphic novel

Collector’s Edition - $199.99 - PS4 and PS5

Horizon Forbidden West (Digital) PS4 and PS5 versions

Horizon Forbidden West SteelBook Display Case

Download code for the game will be supplied via voucher in the box.

A custom sculpted Tremortusk and Aloy statue

Statues will require some assembly; detailed instructions will be provided with the box!

Mini Art Book

2 Special Outfits (Carja Behemoth Elite and Nora Thunder Elite)

2 Special Weapons (Carja Behemoth Short Bow and Nora Thunder Sling)

In-game Resources Pack including ammunition, potions, and travel packs

In-game Apex Clawstrider Machine Strike Piece

Exclusive Photo Mode pose and face paint

Digital Soundtrack

Digital Version of The Sunhawk, the first Horizon Zero Dawn graphic novel

Regalla Edition - $259.99 - PS4 and PS5

Horizon Forbidden West (Digital) PS4 and PS5 versions

Horizon Forbidden West SteelBook Display Case

Download code for the game will be supplied via voucher in the box.

A Regalla-themed, custom sculpted Tremortusk and Aloy statue

Statues will require some assembly; detailed instructions will be provided with the box!

Replica Focus and custom stand

2 Art Print Cards

Replica Sunwing and Clawstrider Machine Physical Strike Pieces

Mini Art Book

Canvas Map

2 Special Outfits (Carja Behemoth Elite and Nora Thunder Elite)

2 Special Weapons (Carja Behemoth Short Bow and Nora Thunder Sling)

In-game Resources Pack including ammunition, potions, and travel packs

In-game Apex Clawstrider Machine Strike Piece

Exclusive Photo Mode poses and face paints

Digital Soundtrack

Digital Version of The Sunhawk, the first Horizon Zero Dawn graphic novel

Horizon Forbidden West continues six months after the events of Horizon Zero Dawn. In it, Aloy has travelled west to investigate a mysterious and deadly blight. In these lands, she will meet new tribes and encounter deadly machines. Together with friends and new companions, she will try her best to find the answers she needs to save life on Earth.

The game is out on February 22 for PS4 and PS5.