Horizon Forbidden West Collector’s and Digital Deluxe Editions detailed

Horizon Forbidden West Collector’s and Digital Deluxe Editions detailedThe Regalla Edition is pretty cool.
Collector's and Digital Deluxe versions of Horizon Forbidden West will be released, and each offering is available now for pre-order.
Those who pre-order any physical or digital edition of the game, including standard, will receive the Nora Legacy Outfit and Spear to use in the game. You will be able to redeem these items via PlayStation Store.
The four editions announced today are the Digital Deluxe Edition, Special Edition, Collector’s Edition, and the Regalla Edition. You can find out more about the offerings below.
For those who just want the standard or Special Edition, you should know that you are not offered dual entitlement for either version. Sony says in order to get both the PS4 and PS5 version of the game, you will need to purchase the Digital Deluxe or other edition of the game.
Special Edition - $69.99/$79.99
Comes encased in a SteelBook with a physical disc copy for either PS4 or PS5, which also features the digital soundtrack (via voucher), as well as a mini art book.
Digital Deluxe Edition - Cross-gen - $79.99 - PS Store exclusive
- Horizon Forbidden West (Digital) PS4 and PS5 versions
- 2 Special Outfits (Carja Behemoth Elite and Nora Thunder Elite)
- 2 Special Weapons (Carja Behemoth Short Bow and Nora Thunder Sling)
- In-game Resources Pack including ammunition, potions, and travel packs
- In-game Apex Clawstrider Machine Strike Piece (more on Strike in the FAQ)
- Exclusive Photo Mode pose and face paint
- Digital Art Book
- Digital Soundtrack
- Digital Version of The Sunhawk, the first Horizon Zero Dawn graphic novel
Collector’s Edition - $199.99 - PS4 and PS5
- Horizon Forbidden West (Digital) PS4 and PS5 versions
- Horizon Forbidden West SteelBook Display Case
- Download code for the game will be supplied via voucher in the box.
- A custom sculpted Tremortusk and Aloy statue
- Statues will require some assembly; detailed instructions will be provided with the box!
- Mini Art Book
- 2 Special Outfits (Carja Behemoth Elite and Nora Thunder Elite)
- 2 Special Weapons (Carja Behemoth Short Bow and Nora Thunder Sling)
- In-game Resources Pack including ammunition, potions, and travel packs
- In-game Apex Clawstrider Machine Strike Piece
- Exclusive Photo Mode pose and face paint
- Digital Soundtrack
- Digital Version of The Sunhawk, the first Horizon Zero Dawn graphic novel
Regalla Edition - $259.99 - PS4 and PS5
- Horizon Forbidden West (Digital) PS4 and PS5 versions
- Horizon Forbidden West SteelBook Display Case
- Download code for the game will be supplied via voucher in the box.
- A Regalla-themed, custom sculpted Tremortusk and Aloy statue
- Statues will require some assembly; detailed instructions will be provided with the box!
- Replica Focus and custom stand
- 2 Art Print Cards
- Replica Sunwing and Clawstrider Machine Physical Strike Pieces
- Mini Art Book
- Canvas Map
- 2 Special Outfits (Carja Behemoth Elite and Nora Thunder Elite)
- 2 Special Weapons (Carja Behemoth Short Bow and Nora Thunder Sling)
- In-game Resources Pack including ammunition, potions, and travel packs
- In-game Apex Clawstrider Machine Strike Piece
- Exclusive Photo Mode poses and face paints
- Digital Soundtrack
- Digital Version of The Sunhawk, the first Horizon Zero Dawn graphic novel
Horizon Forbidden West continues six months after the events of Horizon Zero Dawn. In it, Aloy has travelled west to investigate a mysterious and deadly blight. In these lands, she will meet new tribes and encounter deadly machines. Together with friends and new companions, she will try her best to find the answers she needs to save life on Earth.
The game is out on February 22 for PS4 and PS5.