FASHIONABLE ALOY

Horizon Forbidden West: Burning Shores pre-order bonuses are an outfit and bow

Look cool while running around the place killing baddies.

Stephany Nunneley-Jackson avatar
News by Stephany Nunneley-Jackson News Editor
Published on

Aloy’s journey continues in Horizon Forbidden West: Burning Shores next month, and you can pre-order the expansion from today.

Pre-ordering will net you the Blacktide Dye Outfit and Darktide Sharpshot Bow. Both items can be picked up in-game from respective merchants.

Horizon Forbidden West - Burning Shores | Pre-order Trailer - featuring a look at bonus items

Out on April 29, the Burning Shores expansion finds the Nora hunter pursuing a sinister threat in the wilds of volcanic Los Angeles, wracked by violent tectonic activity.

The story picks up where Horizon Forbidden West left off, and to enter it, you must complete the main quest up to and including the final quest in the main game.

Following the events of Singularity, Aloy will receive a call over her Focus, beginning the DLC. She will then travel to the dangerous regions south of the Tenakth Clan Lands.

Here, you are met with a new storyline featuring new characters, machines, and adventures.

Burning Shores will be released exclusively for PS5.

