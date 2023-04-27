Honkai Star Rail: What happens on your Birthday

Honkai Star Rail is the latest gacha game from Genshin Impact makes HoYoverse. And if you know where to look you can grab plenty of free items to help you on your adventures.

One way you can get more HSR freebies is by choosing a birthday for the main character. If you're wondering what goodies you'll get and how to claim it we've got you covered.

What do you get on your birthday?

In Honkai Star Rail, players choose the birthday of the main Trailblazer character not long after starting the game, and once your birthday rolls around, you'll get sent a a couple of birthday presents. Each birthday Pom-Pom will send you a 100 Stellar Jades and a Birthday Cake.

This Cake will likely change each year, with the first being the First Voyage's Blessing. In the beta test for Honkai Star Rail the Cake offered 60 Trailblaze Power, which can be used in Calyx dungeons and the Simulated Universe, among other things. But in the launch version of Star Rail, it's just a non-consumable souvenir item which looks nice in your inventory.

If Honkai Star Rail follows Genshin Impact, then players will get different Cakes for different birthdays. We'll have to wait and see whether future cakes are also non-consumables, or offer useful resources like Trailblaze Power.

