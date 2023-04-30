Honkai: Star Rail is already steam rolling it with more than 20 million downloads

Honkai Star Rail is chugging along at a strong pace, as the game has already been downloaded more than 20 million times.

Genshin Impact developer miHoYo's latest title is blasting off at the speed of light, as it managed to hit more than 20 million downloads just a single day after launching. This was spotted by industry analyst Daniel Ahmad, sharing the news in a tweet, originally confirmed in a Weibo post from Honkai Star Rail's official account. It's certainly an impressive figure, but not exactly a surprising one. Genshin Impact has become massively popular since its launch in 2020, and Honkai: Star Rail obviously shares a lot of sensibilities when it comes to its character design, even if the latter is obviously more sci-fi as opposed to Genshin's fantasy setting.

The Weibo post also announced that as thanks to all of the players, miHoYo is distributing 10 Star Rail Special Passes on April 30 (i.e. today if you're reading this article today). A celebration event for the launch of the game is also being held today, so all in all it sounds like it will be worth logging in today if you're one of those 20 million players checking the game out.

If you hear the "Honkai" part of the name and think that sounds familiar, that's because this isn't the first Honkai title to be released from miHoYo. Honkai Impact 3rd released in 2016, with a very similar setting and some overlapping characters. But while some of those character designs appear in Star Rail, they're technically completely different characters, so don't worry if you haven't played Impact 3rd.

