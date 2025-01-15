Honkai Star Rail The Herta build and teams

A good Honkai Star Rail The Herta build has plenty of options to work with, whether you're using premium Light Cones or unorthodox Relics. The Herta has a strict team requirement of needing one additional Erudition character, but the crit damage buff she provides is worth it and makes lets you be flexible when deciding who works best with the storied genius.

Our Honkai Star Rail The Herta build guide lays out some of her best Light Cone and Relic options, and we give some The Herta team recommendations as well.

Honkai Star Rail The Herta build

Honkai Star Rail The Herta Light Cones

The Herta’s signature Light Cone is Into the Unreachable Veil, and it covers everything she needs, unsurprisingly. It increases the user’s crit rate by 12 percent – a nice complement to her Relics, but we’ll get to that shortly – and it buffs their skill and ultimate damage by 60 percent for three turns after they use their ultimate. If their ultimate used 140 energy or more, they also regain one skill point, which is good, since The Herta is definitely not a skill point-positive character.

Other 5-star Light Cones for The Herta are limited. Erudition received little attention before HSR 3.0, and most Erudition Light Cones were suited for specific characters – Jade’s buffs follow-up attacks, and Argenti’s is for ultimates – or specific situations, like Penacony’s break damage cone. On the bright side, the two 5-star Light Cones that do work are easier to obtain.

One is Eternal Calculus, which you can get from Herta’s store. It increases the wearer’s attack by eight percent, and then when the user’s attack hits an enemy, it grants them a further four percent attack buff for each enemy hit. It stacks up to five times for a total of 20 percent and lasts until the user’s next attack. Eternal Calculus also grants the equipping character an eight percent speed buff if they hit three or more enemies with a single move.

Then there’s Himeko’s Light Cone, Night on the Milky Way, which you can spend Undying Starlight for or may have acquired by losing the 50/50 pull on a different banner. This one gives the user a nine percent attack buff for every enemy on the field, which stacks up to five times, and the user deals 30 percent more damage for one turn when an enemy has their weakness broken.

The Herta’s best 4-star Light Cone is Today Is Another Peaceful Day, which you get from leveling the paid battle pass up to tier 30. It increases the equipping character’s damage by 0.2 percent of their max energy, up to 160 energy. The Herta’s max energy is 220, so she’ll get the full 32 percent attack buff just by existing. Doesn’t get more Herta than that.

Other 4-star choices rely on defeating enemies to maintain buffs or facing enemies with ice weakness, which makes them less than desirable replacements. However, the 3-star Sagacity is worth tinkering with if you don’t have any of the others. It increases the user’s attack by 24/48 percent for two turns after they use their ultimate, and since HSR gives out 3-star Light Cones for most banner pulls, you’ll likely have enough copies to reach max superimposition.

Honkai Star Rail The Herta Relics

Scholar Lost in Erudition is The Herta’s best Relic choice.

Two-piece effect: Increases crit rate by eight percent

Four-piece effect: Skill and ultimate deal 20 percent more damage, and after the wearer uses their ultimate, their next skill use deals an additional 25 percent damage.

Honkai Star Rail The Herta Ornaments

In the preview server, HoYoverse listed The Herta’s best Ornaments as Izumo Gensei and Takama Divine Realm, and for good reason. It give the equipping character a 12 percent attack buff, and when at least one other character on their team follows the same path, the one with Izumo gets a 12 percent crit rate increase. One of The Herta’s bonus Traces only activates when she’s on a team with at least one other Erudition character anyway.

However, since The Herta needs to use her ultimate frequently, using Penacony, Land of the Dreams is a solid idea as well. It gives the user a five percent energy buff when they’re in a party with a character on the same path, and any characters who share The Herta’s element also get a 10 percent damage buff. Considering small Herta is one of The Herta’s better teammates, this is a win-win situation.

There's also the Lushaka set, which gives the user a five percent energy regeneration increase and provides a 12 percent attack buff to the character in the first party slot, if it isn't the equipping character.

An option that requires rather more investment, but works well if you end up with The Herta’s signature cone, is Rutilant Arena. It gives the wearer an extra eight percent crit rate, and once their crit rate hits 70 percent or higher, their basic attack and skill deal an extra 20 percent damage.

Honkai Star Rail The Herta stats

The Herta needs a stat mix similar to what you’d expect from a Hunt character, with attack, crit rate or crit damage, and elemental damage as your most important categories. Her bonus ability Message Beyond the Veil gives all allies 80 percent extra crit damage if at least one other Erudition character is on the team, so you’re free to focus on crit rate except in parties where The Herta is the only Erudition character.

Head: HP

Hands: Attack

Body: Crit rate or crit damage

Feet: Attack percent or speed

Sphere: Ice damage or attack percent

Rope: Energy regeneration

Honkai Star Rail The Herta teams

The Herta has several possible party combinations, though her best ones involve another Erudition character so the whole party benefits. One premium team is:

The Herta

Jade

Remembrance Trailblazer or Sunday

Lingsha

Which is a bit crummy, considering all three are running in HSR 3.0’s deranged set of banners. The idea is to hit as many targets as possible, since another of The Herta’s passive talents grants her energy restoration when allies attack enemies marked with Interpretation, which is going to be most of them.

Another premium team that lets The Herta share damage dealing duties is:

The Herta

Rappa

Ruan Mei

Aventurine or Lingsha

Rappa doesn’t need crit damage, but having The Herta’s extra 80 percent means she can still keep damage numbers up even without her talent stacks. Aventurine is the safer option, though Lingsha’s break damage increase benefits Rappa as well.

That said, you can still follow the same logic and come up with a less expensive team.

The Herta

Herta (regular) or Himeko

Remembrance Trailblazer

Gallagher or Huohuo

That crit damage buff means most damage dealers work with The Herta, even if it’s not a perfectly optimized meta team – which it doesn’t have to be. Zero cycling looks neat on streams, but it’s not the goal. Remembrance Trailblazer provides a helpful extra layer of damage with their Mem summon, which should make up for scenarios where small Herta's follow-up doesn't trigger frequently.

