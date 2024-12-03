Honkai Star Rail Sunday build and teams

A good Honkai Star Rail Sunday build is open and flexible and even includes a 5-star Light Cone you can get without relying on gacha. Sunday needs a few specific stats to function well, though a combination of his minor Trace nodes and Relic sets that match his needs quite well means it shouldn't be too much of a grind to get what you need.

Our Honkai Star Rail Sunday build lays out what you need to make Sunday his very best, with some Sunday team recommendations as well. If you're wondering whether he's worth it, check out our Sunday, Bronya, and Sparkle comparison for some tips.

Honkai Star Rail Sunday build

Honkai Star Rail Sunday Light Cone

Sunday’s signature Light Cone, A Grounded Ascent, makes it much easier for Sunday to use his kit to its fullest extent without having to grind for certain Relics. It restores six energy to the user when they use their skill or ultimate on an ally and gives that ally a stack of Hymn. They can have three stacks, and each lasts for three turns. Each Hymn stack increases the character’s damage by 15 percent, for a total of 45 percent when three stacks are present. After every two times the user casts their skill or ultimate, this Light Cone also lets them regain one skill point. It’s a potent combination with Sunday’s kit, though, of course, not his only option.

But the Battle Isn’t Over, Bronya’s signature Light Cone, increases the wearer’s energy regeneration by 10 percent and, when they use their ultimate, restores one skill point, though that feature only works every two times the user casts their ultimate. Finally, when they use their skill, the next ally who acts deals 30 percent more damage. That next ally will be whoever Sunday’s skill targeted, since his skill lets an ally act immediately. But the Battle Isn’t Over is a 5-star Light Cone, though you can spend Undying Starlight in the in-game shop to get a single copy.

Sparkle’s Cone, Earthly Escapade, is another strong complement to Sunday’s kit, if you have it already. It increases the wearer’s crit damage, which helps Sunday increase an ally’s crit damage, and has a passive effect that improves the entire party’s crit rate by 10 percent and crit damage by 28 percent. It has fewer buffs than the other two 5-star Light Cones here, but more crit rate and crit damage are always welcome.

Past and Future is a solid 4-star choice and one you can purchase from the Forgotten Hall’s store – no fussing with gacha required. When the equipping character uses their skill, Past and Future increases the target ally’s damage by 16-32 percent. Since it costs currency earned from the Memory of Chaos and Pure Fiction, you can superimpose it quickly and get those higher buffs without muhc issue.

Dance Dance Dance increases all ally’s position in the turn order when the wearer uses their ultimate, which makes it useful, and Carve the Moon, Weave the Clouds has a handy set of buffs, though they only last for a single turn. Neither is ideal, especially since Past and Future is easily attainable, but if you don’t have it yet, one of these will do.

Honkai Star Rail Sunday Relics

Sacerdos’ Relived Ordeal is Sunday’s ideal Relic set, and it makes his skill even more useful.

Two-piece effect: Increases speed by six percent

Four-piece effect: When the equipping character uses their skill on an ally, that ally’s crit damage increases by 18 percent for two turns. The effect can stack twice

Since the effect lasts for two turns and can stack, Sunday can give an ally quite the substantial crit damage boost between his skill and ultimate and, thanks to his talent, increase their crit rate as well. The extra speed for Sunday should help make grinding Relic substats for speed tuning a bit easier as well.

If you’re not at a point where you can get Sacerdos’ Relived Ordeal, Messenger Traversing Hackerspace should be your next choice

Two-piece effect: Increases speed by six percent

Four-piece effect: Party speed increases by 12 percent when the user casts their ultimate

Honkai Star Rail Sunday Ornaments

Sunday has two Ornament options that suit him well – Lushaka, the Sunken Seas and Broken Keel.

Lushaka – Increases the wearer’s energy regeneration by five percent, and if the wearer isn’t the first in the team’s lineup, the character who is first gets a 12 percent attack buff

Sunday gets a useful buff, and another character gets a nice attack buff without Sunday having to do anything.

Broken Keel – Increases the wearer’s effect resistance by 10 percent, and when that stat reaches 30 percent or higher, the party’s crit damage increases by 10 percent

Sunday’s minor Trace nodes give him an 18 percent effect resistance buff, and the Ornament set raises that to 28 percent. That means you just need two percent effect resistance or more from a Relic substat to activate this buff, making Sunday one of the easiest characters to activate Broken Keel’s secondary effect.

Other options include Celestial Differentiator or The Wondrous BananAmusement Park, for their 16 percent crit damage buff, even though the rest of the effects don’t apply to Sunday.

Honkai Star Rail Sunday stats

Sunday needs speed, crit damage, and energy regeneration, with crit damage being the most important. Sunday’s speed should, ideally, be one point behind the speed of the ally he’s buffing, so when the ally acts, Sunday goes next and can make that ally act again with his skill. Sunday’s ultimate is where the target ally’s crit damage buff comes from, and putting them in the Beatified state means Sunday recovers skill point when he uses his skill on them.

Body: Crit damage

Feet: Speed

Sphere: HP or defense

Rope: Energy regeneration

Effect resistance is a useful substat even if you’re not using Broken Keel, since it helps Sunday resist crowd control debuffs, but speed and crit damage are the most important substats to focus on.

Honkai Star Rail Sunday teams

Like Bronya, Sunday is an essential Harmony character to put on a team with characters who need to act frequently, such as Jing Yuan or Blade. If Sunday’s primary ally has a follow-up attack, adding Robin or even Topaz is a good idea if you have them, since their passives increase follow-up attack damage.

Jing Yuan or Blade

Sunday

Robin or Topaz

Sustain, such as Huohuo, Aventurine, or Lingsha

But really, any main DPS works with Sunday – Dr Ratio, Boothill, Argenti, even Seele.

Check out our Honkai Star Rail tier list to see who might be a good pick for Sunday's companions, and head over to our Star Rail codes page for some freebies to help with your next pulls, be they in HSR 2.7 or beyond.