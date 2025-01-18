Honkai Star Rail Remembrance Trailblazer build and teams

A good Honkai Star Rail Remembrance Trailblazer build is a unique mix of offense and support stats closer to what you might expect from Sparkle. The Remembrance Trailblazer has few Light Cone options as of HSR 3.0, but on the bright side, the best option is a 4-star one from the battle pass.

Our Honkai Star Rail Remembrance Trailblazer build breaks down their best Light Cone and Relic options and offers some Remembrance Trailblazer teams advice as well. If you're just catching up and want to use their previous iteration, head over to our Harmony Trailblazer build instead.

Honkai Star Rail Remembrance Trailblazer build

Honkai Star Rail Remembrance Trailblazer Light Cone

The Remembrance Trailblazer doesn’t have a dedicated 5-star Light Cone – yet – but they do have an excellent option in Victory in a Blink. This 4-star Light Cone comes from the battle pass’ premium track, so you can eventually, for a price, get it to max superimposition levels. It increases the user’s crit damage by 12 percent, and when their Memosprite targets an ally, which the Remembrance Trailblazer’s frequently will, all party members deal eight percent more damage for three turns.

Since Remembrance Trailblazer is primarily a support, the next best choice is the 3-star Light Cone Shadowburn. Shadowburn recovers one skill point and generates 12 energy when the wearer first summons their Memosprite in battle. Only getting this benefit once per encounter is a bit of a bummer, but having that extra skill point and little energy boost means the Trailblazer can spend less time charging Mem for their enhanced skill.

If you want to use them as a damage dealer instead of just as a support, you could try Sweat Now, Cry Less. It raises the wearer’s crit rate by 12 percent, and when their Memosprite is present, the sprite and the wearer deal 24 percent more damage. This one is better suited for a Remembrance character with higher damage output, such as Aglaea, but since Mem’s crit rate needs to be high anyway, at least you’ll get decent numbers out of them with this Cone as well.

Honkai Star Rail Remembrance Trailblazer Relics

Remembrance Trailblazer has a few Relic options available. Speed is important for them, so the easiest pairing to recommend is two pieces of Messenger Traversing Hackerspace and two of Sacerdos’ Lived Ordeal. The bonus from each gives the wearer six percent additional speed for a total of 12 percent with both sets. The idea here is that the Trailblazer will act more frequently and get Mem’s charge level filled faster.

However, the new Hero of Triumphant Song works well for them, too.

Two-piece effect: Increases attack by 12 percent

Four-piece effect: When the user’s Memosprite is present, the user gets a six percent speed buff, and when the sprite attacks, the user and the sprite get a 30 percent crit damage buff for two turns

That crit damage buff makes it easier to get the most out of Mem’s talent, which increases the party’s crit damage by a set amount of their own – like Sparkle, only just by existing and without using a skill. This set is our preferred choice for now, since it gives the Remembrance Trailblazer a bit of everything they need without relying on good substat rolls.

Honkai Star Rail Remembrance Trailblazer Ornaments

Ornament options are even more plentiful, depending on what stat you need to raise. For extra crit damage – for the party, not the Trailblazer – there’s Broken Keel, which increases the party’s crit damage by 10 percent if the wearer’s effect resistance is 30 percent or higher. If you’re pairing Remembrance Trailblazer with The Herta, consider using Penacony, Land of the Dreams. It gives the wearer a five percent energy regen buff and, if one other party member shares their element – which The Herta does – that party member gets a 10 percent damage buff.

Also for energy and a more general buff is the Lushaka, Sunken Seas set. It gives the wearer a five percent energy regen buff and, when the wearer isn’t the first character in the party, gives the first character a 12 percent attack increase. Finally, Sprightly Vonwacq has some helpful buffs as well. In addition to its five percent energy regeneration buff, it advances the user’s first action by 40 percent once their speed hits 120 or higher. Combined with the Trailblazer’s own advance forward passives, that means in almost every scenario, they can summon Mem and start building charge immediately.

Honkai Star Rail Remembrance Trailblazer stats

Mem’s passive talent increases the party’s crit damage by 12 percent of their own plus 24 percent, so you want to increase the Remembrance Trailblazer’s crit damage the same as you would for a main DPS such as Acheron or Feixiao. Energy regeneration is also important, both for firing off their ultimate and for increasing how much true damage Mem lets a party member deal, and speed lets the Trailblazer act more often and use their skill to increase Mem’s charge. Ice damage and attack are useful as well, especially if you’re relying on Remembrance Trailblazer as a sub-DPS instead of as a support.

Don’t neglect HP in your substats, either. Mem’s HP scales off the Trailblazer’s, and while it’s not a huge problem if they leave the field, you might as well keep them hale and hearty. Finally, aim for effect resistance if you’re using Broken Keel.

Head: HP

Hands: Attack

Body: Crit damage

Feet: Speed

Sphere: Attack or ice damage

Rope: Energy regeneration

Honkai Star Rail Remembrance Trailblazer teams

Remembrance Trailblazer will likely end up being a support for other Remembrance characters later, thanks to their first two Eidolons and their bonus effects for memomasters and Memosprites. However, they work in pretty much any scenario where a damage dealer benefits from extra crit damage. That includes Acheron, Feixiao and basically every Hunt character, and even Destruction characters such as Imbibitor Lunae.

Allies with higher energy capacity, including Yunli and Argenti, are also helpful. For every 10 energy an ally with Mem’s support has over 100, their true damage multiplier increases by two percent.

Some sample teams are:

The Herta

Remembrance Trailblazer

Jade

Sustain of your choice (though Lingsha, Gallagher, and Aventurine are solid choices in HSR 3.0’s meta)

A Feixiao team could include:

Feixiao

Moze or March 7th Hunt

Remembrance Trailblazer

Sustain of your choice

You can also run an Acheron team, though that gives up one of her Nihility supports and reduces her damage output by 45 percent. Still, if you don't have another Nihility or want to shake things up, it's an option.

Check out our Honkai Star Rail tier list to see who might be a good pick for Remembrance Trailblazer's main DPS companions, and head over to our Star Rail codes page for some freebies to help with your next pulls, be they in HSR 2.7 or beyond. And if you're anxious about Aglaea, our Aglaea interrogation guide has the right answers for the trial.