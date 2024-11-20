HoYoverse teases Honkai Star Rail 3.0 characters, and oh by the way, Remembrance is a new playable path

HoYoverse might be gearing up to set Sunday and Tingyun – Fugue, whom I affectionately call Fugueyun or Deadyun (IYKYK), loose in Honkai Star Rail, but that hasn’t stopped them from teasing HSR 3.0’s characters already. First up was The Herta, a 5-star variant of the Herta puppet that’s been present at launch with an impressive hat and, surprisingly, the same path and element as her 4-star version – Ice and Erudition. That’s exciting.

More exciting is Aglaea, a 5-star Dressmaster on Amphoreus, HSR 3.0’s newest planet. It’s the first confirmation we’ve had of Amphoreus being next in line. Oh, and Aglaea walks the path of Remembrance. HoYoverse casually slipped that in Aglaea’s character art like it was no big deal, just a normal thing to reveal on Twitter on a Tuesday night. No official mention, no nothing. But Remembrance is definitely coming.

The more perceptive among you probably find this information unsurprising. With as much attention as HoYoverse started giving Erudition lately, including teasing 5-star Herta in the previous update, I assumed Erudition would be the big thing on Amphoreus. However, after a friend reminded me of Black Swan’s role early in HSR 2.0 and how prominent Fuli and The Remembrance were in those conversations, I realized HoYoverse was actually setting up for this all along.

How Remembrance will play is anyone’s guess. In Herta’s Simulated Universe and its various iterations, Remembrance blessings are tied to the freeze effect and freeze-specific debuffs. Any Ice-aligned character can inflict freeze when they break an enemy, regardless of path. Star Rail’s other paths are more broadly defined based on playstyle – support with Harmony, health in Abundance, damage-over-time and debuffs with Nihility – which seems oddly specific for an entire path, not to mention odd in general for an Electric character such as Aglaea.

In short, expect something unexpected that probably shakes up the meta, perhaps something to do with the summoned help some Star Rail leakers have posted about for the past few months.

Honkai Star Rail 3.0 should go live around Jan. 14, 2025. Meanwhile, brush up on your Acheron and Aventurine knowledge if you're planning any pulls in the near future, and grab some HSR codes if you need a few freebies.