Honkai Star Rail release date, launch time and preload

Honkai Star Rail is almost here, with the release date for the highly anticipated new game from HoYoverse fast approaching. The latest game from the Genshin Impact makers is an epic RPG set in space, that features a stylish turn-based combat system.

In the run-up to the Honkai Star Rail release date the free-to-play game hit an impressive milestone, with 10 million players pre-registering. Honkai Star Rail is out this week for iOS, Android and PC - with a PlayStation launch pencilled in for later. To help you prepare we've rounded up everything you need to know, including details on the Honkai Star Rail release time, how to preload the app and other handy tips.

To see this content please enable targeting cookies. Manage cookie settings

When is the Honkai Star Rail release date?

It has been confirmed that the Honkai Star Rail release date is Wednesday, 26 April 2023. Although, if you are in the US, you'll actually be able to access it the night before.

Honkai: Star Rail version 1.0 "The Rail Unto the Stars" will officially launch on April 26 at 10:00 (UTC+8)! Thanks for your patience, Trailblazers. The pre-installation will start on April 23! — Honkai: Star Rail (@honkaistarrail) March 24, 2023

To see this content please enable targeting cookies. Manage cookie settings

Honkai Star Rail release time

Honkai Star Rail has a confirmed release time of 10am (UTC+8) on Wednesday, 26 April 2023.

To help you out we've got details on the exact time Honkai Star Rail will launch in regions around the world:

US : 7pm PDT and 10pm EDT on Tuesday 25 April

: 7pm PDT and 10pm EDT on Tuesday 25 April UK : 3am BST on Wednesday 26 April

: 3am BST on Wednesday 26 April Europe : 4am CEST on Wednesday 26 April

: 4am CEST on Wednesday 26 April Japan : 11am JST on Wednesday 26 April

: 11am JST on Wednesday 26 April Australia: 2pm AEST on Wednesday 26 April

How to preload Honkai Star Rail

Honkai Star Rail preload launched Saturday 23 April 2023, and is the perfect way to prepare for the game's launch so you can jump in as soon as possible.

Preloading in advance means you won't have to wait for the game to download once HSR officially launches.

You can preload Honkai Star Rail by heading to the official site and choosing your preferred platform.

Honkai Star Rail pre-register rewards

To give yourself the best possible start to your journey on the Astral Express it's best to pre-register for Honkai Star Rail.

In the run-up to the game's launch HoYoverse are offering tonnes of freebies as an incentive to anyone that pre-registers. You can pre-register over at the official site, and here's the list of the rewards you'll be able to grab:

100,000 credits

Trailblazer Welcome Avatar

4 Star Character Serval

20 Star Rail Passes

Pre-registration rewards will be sent out via HSR's in-game mail system after launch.

Looking for more Honkai Star Rail content? Check out our Honkai Star Rail characters list and get to know the anime heroes you'll meet during your journey aboard the Astral Express. While our Honkai Star Rail Warp banner guide will talk you through how the gacha system works and explain how to get new 5 star and 4 star characters.