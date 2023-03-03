What is the expected Honkai Star Rail release date?

Honkai Star Rail is the highly anticipated new game from Genshin Impact makers HoYoverse. The stylish anime-inspired JRPG is one of the biggest free-to-play releases of 2023, and it's not too long till it's out on iOS, Android and PC.

Beta testing is currently underway to iron out any kinks before the game goes live soon. So when is the Honkai Star Rail release date? And can you still sign-up for the beta? For answers to these questions and more we're here to help.

On Apple's App Store, Honkai Star Rail is listed as having an expected release date of April 26 2023. However, on other platforms it simply says the game is "coming soon".

A release time hasn't been confirmed yet, however, HoYoverse usually pencils in major launches for the early hours of the morning in the UK. The beta that launched in February dropped at 2am UK time so the full game could land then, but we'll have to wait for confirmation.

On day one Honkai Star Rail will be available to download for free on iOS, Android and for PC via the Epic Games Store.

Honkai Star Rail pre-register rewards

Ahead of the Honkai Star Rail release, you can pre-register so they get notified as soon as it becomes available, while also earning yourselves a few exclusive rewards. These rewards are based on how many people have pre-registered in total, a long with a few other milestones.

So far, over four million players have pre-registered for Honkai Star Rail. Here's a full list of the Honkai Star Rail pre-register stretch goals:

Number of people pre-registering hits 500,000: Credit ×50,000

Number of people pre-registering hits 1,000,000: Star Rail Pass ×3

Number of people pre-registering hits 2,000,000: Avatar Trailblazer — Welcome ×1

Number of people pre-registering hits 3,500,000: Four star character Serval (Erudition: Lightning)

Number of people pre-registering hits 5,000,000: Star Rail Pass ×15

Number of social media followers hits 2,500,000: Star Rail Pass ×2 and credit ×50,000

Can you still sign-up for the Honkai Star Rail beta?

Currently, the closed beta for Star Rail is taking place. To be eligible to take part, you had to sign-up for the beta and hope you were picked. Unfortunately, the deadline for signing up to the closed beta has finished.

Sign-ups for the last beta test began on January 24, 2023 and ended on February 2, 2023.

Sounds great, anything else I need to know?

If you've played any other HoYoverse game before you may be surprised by one thing when you start Honkai Star Rail. Unlike Genshin Impact or Honkai Impact, Star Rail has a turn-based combat system instead of real-time. So if you're a big fan of classic JRPGs from the 90s which use this system, Honkai Star Rail will be right up your street.

Honkai Star Rail is the fourth game in the Honkai series, but don't worry if you've not played any other games. It has a standalone story so you can jump in without any prior knowledge, but if you are a long-time fan you'll see some familiar faces return.

Anyone thinking of getting Honkai Star Rail when it launches should have plenty of adventuring to look forward to, with HoYoverse offering numerous years of support for past titles.

Can't wait until it releases and want something to keep you busy? There are plenty of other HoYoverse games you can try out. If you're thinking of jumping into one of these anime-inspired games be sure to checkout our list of Genshin Impact codes and Honkai Impact codes.

