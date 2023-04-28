Honkai Star Rail: How to use Praise of High Morals

As the old saying goes, no good deed ever goes to waste, and that's definitely the case in Honkai Star Rail. The latest game from HoYoverse has a Karma-style system where you get rewarded for selfless and kind acts.

When you do a good deed in Honkai Star Rail you'll get the mysterious Praise of High Morals item. But how do you use Praise of High Morals? And how can you spot opportunities to earn them? If you've got these questions and more, we're here to help.

How to earn Praise of High Morals in Honkai Star Rail

You will earn Praise of High Morals by doing good deeds throughout your journey through the stars. These deeds can be anything from leaving a good review at a hotel to hiding in a wardrobe.

You'll know if you can interact with something because it'll have a golden cross on it - interact with anything and everything.

The tricky part is that you'll often have to make a few choices during your interactions, and if you choose wrong, you'll miss your chance to get a Praise of High Morals. From what we can tell, if you make the wrong choices, the opportunity to try again never comes back, you'll have lost that Praise of High Morals for eternity.

For example, in Boulder Town, there is a trash can you can fix. In interacting with it, you'll be given a few options, one of which is to fix it: if you do, you'll get a Praise of High Morals, but if you choose not to, you'll lose the opportunity. Essentially, if you always choose the most positive option in an interaction, you'll find yourself easily picking up a few along the way.

Keep a look out for golden glowing crosses

How to use Praise of High Morals in Honkai Star Rail

You'll likely come across a Praise of High Morals before you know what you can do with one. But essentially you can trade them in at certain places for free items, sometimes they are useful, and sometimes they are literal junk.

For example, you can trade them at the fountain in the Administrative District on Jarilo-VI - if you interact with it and choose the "Fish the treasure out of the fountain" option, you'll get a random item in exchange. Below you'll find a list of all the trading spots we've found so far:

The fountain in the Administrative District on Jarilo-VI

A dumpster in Boulder Town - it's the same one you would have fixed earlier

We'll continue to update this list as we play through more of the game.

The fountain can be found in the Administrative District on Jarilo-VI

