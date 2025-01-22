Honkai: Star Rail Living Flame of Georios locations

Living Flames of Georios are part of the Greek mythology-inspired world of Amphoreus introduced in Honkai: Star Rail 3.0. They're living torches, rumoured to hold the last embers of Georios the Earth Titan – one of Amphoreus's dozen-strong pantheon of deities, whose remit includes both the natural elements on the planet and its living non-sentient creatures.

To interact with a Living Flame of Georios, you'll often (but not always) need to fix its breaks using Oronyx's Prayer before you can speak to it. Once you've made your approach, ask to hear the Living Flame's story and you'll be given the option to present it with one of two items. Choose the correct one to grant its wish – and be rewarded in return, with a combination of Celestial Ambrosia (the world currency of Amphoreus) and Georios' Embers (a mission item whose purpose has yet to be revealed).

Here's every Living Flame of Georios location in Honkai: Star Rail we've found so far, as well as information on what gift to give each one to satisfy its wish and receive the rewards.

Living Flame of Georios locations in Honkai: Star Rail

So far, all the Living Flames of Georios we've found in HSR 3.0 have been on "The Eternal City" Okhema map. This makes some sense, given that Okhema is the only city of Amphoreus to be inhabited at the time the story starts, and the Living Flames seem quite keen on human attention.

Here are the locations of all Living Flames of Georios we've found so far – we'll update this page with more as and when we find them!

Living Flame of Georios location #1

This Living Flame of Georios can be found on the battlement above the blacksmith's forge in Okhema's lower market district. This balcony area is reached either by following the rooftop walkways, or by taking the nearby Janus' Hidden Passage directly up there.

Smash the blue lion shield on the left-hand side of the balcony as you approach, and then use Oronyx's prayer to reconstruct the Living Flame of Georios that was hiding behind it.

Listen to the Flame's story, then give it a Feather of Flame to receive its rewards.

Living Flame of Georios location #2

This Living Flame of Georios can be found in the dromas field at the very bottom of the market district. As you enter the field, you'll see a tent off to the left-hand side with a large egg inside it.

The Living Flame is sitting atop a wicker basket nearby, but will begin to bounce in circles around the tent once you approach. You don't need to smash this one, just catch up to it and talk to it.

Listen to the Flame's story, then give it Tranquility to receive its rewards.

Living Flame of Georios location #3

This Living Flame of Georios can be found in a side corridor directly off to the right as you enter the Marmoreal Palace bathhouse. It falls and smashes when you approach it, so reconstruct it with Oronxy's Prayer.

Listen to the Flame's story, then give it Phlogiston to receive its rewards.

Living Flame of Georios location #4

This Living Flame of Georios is already broken before you arrive, so keep an eye out for its location: at the foot of a pillar, next to the snack vendor in the dining garden area of the Marmoreal Palace.

To further help you locate it, the first time you arrive in this area as part of the story, the vendor in question will be talking to Trinnon in a cutscene.

Reconstruct the Flame with Oronyx's prayer and listen to the its story, then give it Credits to receive its rewards.

Living Flame of Georios location #5

This Living Flame of Georios is also broken before you arrive, so again keep an eye out for its location. It can be found in a side-room off to the right within the lower floor bath house of the Marmoreal Palace.

This room has a great view over the abyss, so as part of the story, Tribbie will take you there to snap some photos for March on her way to escorting you to meet with Aglaea. The broken Flame is behind the Water Lyre playing music, and right next to a large shelf of scrolls.

Reconstruct the Flame with Oronyx's prayer and listen to the its story, then give it Praise of High Morals to receive its rewards.

For more travel tips on making the most of your trip to Amphoreus in Honkai: Star Rail 3.0, see our list of Golden Scapegoat puzzle solutions!