When is the Honkai Star Rail live stream? And how to watch it

The Honkai Star Rail release date is almost here, and ahead of it fans have an essential broadcast from HoYoverse to tune into. The Genshin Impact makers are holding a special live stream today ahead of the launch of their next big game.

The Honkai: Star Rail Boarding Preparation Special Program is airing on Friday 22 March at 11.30am GMT. The Honkai Star Rail live stream is taking today, the same day that the final closed beta test ends.

If you're wondering when the Honkai Star Rail live stream begins in your region then here's the different start times:

4.30am PDT

7.30am EDT

11.30am GMT

12.30pm CET

Announcing the upcoming live stream the official Honkai Star Rail Twitter account posted: "Trailblazers, the Honkai: Star Rail Boarding Preparation Special Program stream will start on March 24 at 19:30 (UTC+8)!" and you'll be able to watch the stream on YouTube and Twitch.

While details on what will be announced are thin on the ground we could get a confirmed release date for Honkai Star Rail. The app is currently listed in Apple's App Store as having an expected release date of Wednesday 26 April.

Honkai Star Rail is the next big game from HoYoverse, and follows on from the huge success of Genshin Impact. The Chinese mobile gaming giants have revealed two high profile projects that are on the horizon - Star Rail, which is the follow-up to Honkai Impact, and Zenless Zone Zero.

