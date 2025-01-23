Honkai Star Rail Lingsha build and teams

Putting together a good Honkai Star Rail Lingsha build takes quite a bit of effort, more than you might be used to for the RPG’s other healers. Lingsha needs three stats, including speed, which requires heavy investment if you want to keep her healing output at maximum. On the bright side, she has several team options, including two that take some of the pressure off of getting her speed up.

Our Honkai Star Rail Lingsha build guide breaks down her best Light Cones and Relics, and we’ve included several Lingsha team recommendations as well.

Honkai Star Rail Lingsha build

Honkai Star Rail Lingsha Light Cone

Few Abundance Light Cones are designed to work with attack-oriented healers, but Lingsha’s signature Scent Alone Stays True is, of course, one of them. It increases the wearer’s break effect by 60 percent, which, with her minor Trace nodes, gives Lingsha almost all the break effect she needs to get a decent amount from her passive abilities. It also adds the Woefree status to targets when the equipping character damages enemies with their ultimate, a state that increases damage taken by 10 percent, plus an extra eight percent if the attacking character’s break effect is over 150 percent. That extra little bit is mainly for parties where Firefly, Boothill, or Rappa are your primary damage dealers.

The next best choice, and the easiest to obtain, is What Is Real, a free, 4-star Light Cone you can get at the Forgotten Hall store. It increases the user’s break effect by 24/48 percent and restores their HP by 800 plus two to four percent of their max HP when they use a basic attack. Lingsha shouldn’t need that HP restoration too often, but it certainly doesn’t hurt. Like with most free Light Cones, the added bonus here is that you can max out its superimposition levels quickly and get those higher buffs.

Quid Pro Quo is a popular choice for those who invest heavily in getting Lingsha’s speed just right. Every time the equipping character’s turn begins, they restore eight/16 energy to a random character whose energy is below 50 percent at that time. Speed-tuned Lingsha will act frequently, which gives more energy to more allies, and you can also get this one from the Forgotten Hall store.

Post-Op Conversation is always a strong choice for healers, since it gives them an eight percent energy regeneration increase and raises outgoing healing by 12 percent, which takes some of the burden off your Relic rolls. Don’t let Cornucopia’s 3-star rating fool you, either. It increases outgoing healing by 12/24 percent when the equipping character uses their skill or ultimate.

If you have Night of Fright or Echoes of the Coffin, either can work on Lingsha. Night of Fright helps keep the party’s HP topped up in case Fuyuan disappears or there’s a gap in using Lingsha’s abilities, and it gives her some extra energy regeneration as well. Echoes of the Coffin also restores energy when Lingsha damages enemies with her ultimate and gives allies a small speed boost.

Honkai Star Rail Lingsha Relics

Which Relics work for Lingsha depends on what you’re using her for. If she’s in a party with the Harmony Trailblazer, has high break effect, and will only be in that party, it’s worth using Iron Cavalry Against the Scourge.

Two-piece effect: Increases break damage by 16 percent

Four-piece effect: Ignores 10 percent of the enemy’s defense when dealing break damage if the equipping character’s break effect is 150 percent or higher, and ignores 15 percent of the target’s defense when dealing super break damage

Half of the set’s kit just doesn’t work without Harmony Trailblazer, the only character as of HSR 3.0 who lets others deal super break damage.

A more practical choice that’s useful for all settings is Thief of Shooting Meteor.

Two-piece effect: Increases break effect by 16 percent

Four-piece effect:Increases break effect by an additional 16 percent and restores three energy when the wearer inflicts weakness break

This set’s 32 percent break effect buff, along with Lingsha’s minor Trace nodes, give her 69 percent break effect without factoring in Light Cones or Relic stats, so it’s one of the easiest and most efficient ways to increase break effect.

Honkai Star Rail Lingsha Ornaments

Talia, Kingdom of Banditry is Lingsha’s best Ornament set and one that works in most situations, though she needs exceptionally high speed to get the most from it.

Increases break effect by 16 percent, and when the wearer’s speed is 145 or higher, break effect increases by a further 20 percent

Lingsha needs high speed, but unlike Ruan Mei, she has no passive speed bonuses in her Traces. If you don’t want to struggle with speed substats and specific party combinations to hit that 145 number, consider using one of these instead.

Sprightly Vonwacq – Increases energy regeneration by five percent and, when the wearer’s speed is 120 or higher, advance forwards their action by 40 percent at the start of battle

– Increases energy regeneration by five percent and, when the wearer’s speed is 120 or higher, advance forwards their action by 40 percent at the start of battle Lushaka, the Sunken Seas – Increases energy regeneration by five percent and raises the attack of the party member in the first slot by 12 percent, if that member isn’t the wearer

– Increases energy regeneration by five percent and raises the attack of the party member in the first slot by 12 percent, if that member isn’t the wearer Penacony, Land of the Dream – Increases energy regeneration by five percent, and raises attack by 10 percent for all allies of the same elemental type as the wearer

Honkai Star Rail Lingsha stats

Lingsha has some demanding stat requirements for a healer. She needs moderately high attack and high break effect to increase her healing and damage output, and since most of her healing and damage come from her summon, Fuyuan, she needs high speed to maintain his uptime and reduce how often he’s not available to act. In general, you want to aim for 2,200 attack and at least 100 percent break effect, with as much speed as you can stack on her. Energy regeneration is also useful, since she needs her ultimate to bring Fuyuan back on the field.

Body: Outgoing healing

Feet: Speed

Sphere: Attack

Rope: Energy regeneration

You could use a break effect rope instead, if you really want to push that stat higher, but we opted for energy regeneration since Lingsha has other sources of break effect that get her to that 100 percent threshold.

Honkai Star Rail Lingsha teams

Lingsha’s kit debuffs enemies and makes them take more break damage, and her Fuyuan summon counts as follow-up damage. That gives Lingsha flexibility to work on quite a few types of team, whether they’re break-focused, need debuffs, buff follow-up damage, or just need a good healer.

One premium team possibility is:

Firefly

Harmony Trailblazer

Ruan Mei, Fugue, or sub-DPS of your choice

Lingsha

Lingsha’s debuff helps Firefly deal more damage, and her healing output benefits from the Harmony Trailblazer’s break effect buffs as well. She works on Rappa teams for the same reason, and some people have even just made break support teams with Fugue, Harmony Trailblazer, Ruan Mei, and Lingsha.

You could also do:

Feixiao

Jade

Robin

Lingsha

Robin increases follow-up and crit damage. Feixiao needs less speed than most Hunt characters, so Jade could use her skill on Lingsha to boost the healer’s speed by 30 and make up for less-than-perfect Relic rolls. Lingsha’s skills hit multiple enemies, which means Jade can use her follow-up more often. That setup means Lingsha and Jade work together in any team, though, whether you have Feixiao and Robin or not.

Lingsha also has a strong F2P team option.

March 7th Hunt

Harmony Trailblazer

Asta

Lingsha

March’s attacks deal high toughness damage, though she needs the Trailblazer’s break effect buff and Lingsha’s debuff to make up for no break effect of her own. Asta’s attack buffs benefit March and Lingsha, and her party-wide speed increase does as well.

