Honkai Star Rail Light Cones Tier List: Best Light Cones in Version 1.0

Throughout Honkai Star Rail, you’ll come across Light Cones. Dozens of them, even. These act as your character's weapons, to an extent, giving them powerful buffs and abilities to utilise in battle. These are essential to getting the most out of your characters, so making sure they’re equipped with the most relevant and best Light Cones is important.

Catch the official release trailer for Honkai Star Rail here.

Considering there are so many Light Cones to read through and choose from, it can be hard to work out what’s best, and which ones you actually want to buy from Herta and beyond. We’ve gone ahead and detailed a Light Cone tier list for each Path in Honkai Star Rail, to help you figure out which Light Cones are worth Warping or grinding for.

Honkai Star Rail Light Cones Tier List

We’ve arranged our Light Cones tier list for Honkai Star Rail by the Path that each Light Cone is a part of. This way, you can easily see which Light Cones can be equipped to which character!

These tier lists are arranged by what we believe to be the most powerful Light Cones in the game, community feedback, and a little theory-crafting when it comes to powerful cards that we don’t yet have, but of course, use your own discretion when equipping these to characters. Some B tier Light Cones might be better for one character or party composition than an S tier, and vice versa!

That said, S tier Light Cones are among the best of the best, and the cones you should often strive to have equipped. A and B tier Light Cones are perfectly okay to be using while you no doubt grind for five-stars, and C tier Light Cones should be your last resort.

Path of Destruction Light Cones tier list

Tier Light Cone S Something Irreplaceable, On the Fall of the Aeon A The Moles Welcome You, Woof! Walk Time!, Nowhere to Run, Under the Blue Sky B A Secret Vow, Collapsing Sky C Mutual Demise, Shattered Home

These are Light Cones that can be equipped to characters such as the Physical Trailblazer, Clara, and Hook.

Path of Harmony Light Cones tier list

Tier Light Cone S The Battle Isn’t Over A Carve the Moon Weave the Clouds, Memories of the Past, Past and Future B Dance Dance Dance!, Planetary Rendezvous C Mediation, Chorus, Meshing Cogs

These Light Cones can be equipped to characters such as Bronya, Asta, and Tingyun.

Path of Erudition Light Cones tier list

Tier Light Cone S Night on the Milky Way, Before Dawn A The Seriousness of Breakfast, The Birth of the Self B Make the World Clamor, Today is Another Peaceful Day C Data Bank, Passkey, Sagacity

These Light Cones can be equipped to characters such as Serval, Qingque, Himeko, and Herta.

Path of Preservation Light Cones tier list

Tier Light Cone S Moment of Victory, Texture of Memories A Day One of My New Life, This Is Me! B Landau’s Choice, Amber C Pioneering, Defense

These Light Cones can be equipped to characters such as Gepard, Fire Trailblazer, and March 7th.

Path of Abundance Light Cones tier list

Tier Light Cone S Time Waits for No One, Shared Feeling, Post-Op Conversation A Warmth Shortens Cold Nights, Quid Pro Quo B Perfect Timing, Cornucopia C Fine Fruit

These Light Cones can be equipped to characters such as Natasha. So, you’ve a lot of choice when it comes to building a character like her.

Path of Nihility Light Cones tier list

Tier Light Cone S In the Name of the World, Good Night and Sleep Well, Eyes of the Prey A We Will Meet Again, Resolution Shines As Pearls of Sweat B Fermata, Void C Loop, Hidden Shadow

These Light Cones can be equipped to characters such as Pela, Sampo, and Welt.

Path of the Hunt Light Cones tier list

Tier Light Cone S Cruising in the Stellar Sea, In the Night A Sleep Like the Dead, Swordplay, Only Silence Remains B Return to Darkness, Darting Arrow, Rivers Flow in Spring C Arrows, Adversarial

These Light Cones can be equipped to characters such as Yanqing, Sushang, Seele, and Dan Heng.

