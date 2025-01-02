Honkai Star Rail kicks off the new year with a release date reveal for version 3.0

Happy new year, Honkai Star Rail fans! Did you have some nice R&R away from your favourite gacha? If so, sit back down and get ready for a major in-game update buddy, as the developers at HoYoverse have announced the release date for the version 3.0 Paean of Era Nova update.

Revealed during a special live stream only a few hours ago, the team dropped the January 15 release date for version 3.0 of Honkai Star Rail to live viewers around the world. In addition, a nice little trailer was shown off for the first time, packed with slick visuals and a new original song, which you can watch yourself on YouTube here.

To see this content please enable targeting cookies. Manage cookie settings

In addition, given the special livestream was quite a lengthy one, there's plenty of details about what the new content will look like, some info on the backstory of the new world we're travelling to, some missions we'll get to play when the update comes out, and more. This, all presented on a special set with devs dressed up in togas. Fun stuff.

Finally, the livestream dropped three limited-time codes you can redeem in-game for rewards, but only if you do so within 24 hours of the original stream. So if you're reading this soon after it's written, you should quickly check to see if they're still valid. If you're like a day late, bad luck. There's always next time!

Are you keen to jump into Honkai Star Rail later this month? Let us know below!