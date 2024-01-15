Honkai Star Rail Kafka materials for ascension and Traces

The hardest part about getting your Honkai: Star Rail Kafka materials is making sure you have enough to go around. The 5-star Nihility character uses some pretty common items, and since her best teams involve other Nihility characters, you'll be burning through Trace items pretty quickly.

Our Honkai Star Rail Kafka materials list lays out what you need for each ascension milestone and everything for hermost important Traces.

Honkai Star Rail Kafka materials

Kafka materials for ascension

Here’s what you need bump Kafka up to level 80.

Level Kafka ascension materials Cost in Credits 20 5 Thief's Instinct 4,000 30 10 Thief's Instinct 8,000 40 6 Usurper's Scheme, 3 Shape Shifter's Lightning Staff 16,000 50 9 Usurper's Scheme, 7 Shape Shifter's Lightning Staff 40,000 60 6 Conqueror's Will, 20 Shape Shifter's Lightning Staff 80,000 70 9 Conqueror's Will, 35 Shape Shifter's Lightning Staff 160,000

How to get Thief's Instinct items

Thief's Instinct items come from Antimatter Legion enemies on Herta's space station, specifically the Voidranger foes and Baryon enemies. You'll find them pretty much everywhere on the Space Station and in most stages of Herta's Simulated Universe. They drop higher-tier items once you reach higher Equilibrium levels.

However, the easiest way to get Instinct, Scheme, and Will items is by sending characters out on daily assignments. If you set the length to the maximum and pick two suitable characters, you'll end up with a couple dozen or so each day. Throw the low-tier items into the synthesizer to make higher-tier ones without having to grind quite as much for them

Where to find Shape Shifter's Lightning Staff

Shape Shifter's Lightning Staff comes from the Stagnant Shadow - Shape of Doom fight. This boss is on Stargazer Navalia, which you reach roughly a third of the way through the main Xianzhou storyline, and features the Shapeshifter Disciples of Sanctus Medicus as your main foes. So far, Jing Yuan is the only other character who uses the Lightning Staff

The easiest way to get credits is from one of Golden Calyx. Bear in mind that these cost fuel, so you'll need to balance these challenges with your other level-up activities.

Kafka materials total - Ascension

This is what all that looks like together.

15 Thief's Instinct

15 Usurper's Scheme

15 Conqueror's Will

65 Shape Shifter's Lightning Staff

308,000 Credits

Kafka materials for Traces

Kafka uses more Thief's Instinct items for her Traces, along with the usual Nihility items in the Obsidian family.

For one Trace that isn't her basic attack, you need:

9 Thief's Instinct

13 Usurper's Scheme

7 Conqueror's Will

3 Obsidian of Dread

15 Obsidian of Desolation

30 Obsidian of Obsession

2 Tracks of Destiny

3 Regret of Infinite Ochema

652,000 Credits

How to get Obsidian of Dread

The Obsidian items come from the Bud of Nihility Crimson Calyx. You can challenge these as many times as you want, though clearing one wave costs 10 Trailblaze energy. Star Rail is a bit stingy with dishing out fuel, so make sure to plan carefully when deciding who you want to grind materials for. Plenty of other characters need these items as well.

How to get Regret of Infinite Ochema

The only way to get Regret of Infinite Ochema is from the Phantylia Echo of War challenge in Scalegorge Waterscape. It unlocks at the end of the Xianzhou storyline, so if you're new to Star Rail, it'll be a while before you can access that fight.

Star Rail rewards you with Tracks of Destiny in the battle pass, through completing Trailblaze missions, and for taking part in events.

Kafka Traces materials total

To level up all of Kafka's Traces and unlock every bonus ability, you need:

3,000,000 Credits

41 Thief's Instinct

56 Usurper's Scheme

58 Conqueror's Will

18 Obsidian of Dread

69 Obsidian of Desolation

139 Obsidian of Obsession

12 Regret of Infinite Ochema

8 Tracks of Destiny

These totals include Kafka's bonus Traces and basic attack, though you're pretty safe not leveling up her basic attack until the others are sorted.

If you're not sure who else might work with all these skills you just leveled up, check out our Honkai Star Rail tier list, and head over to our Star Rail codes page for some freebies to help with your next pull.