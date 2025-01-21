Honkai Star Rail Jade build and teams

A good Honkai Star Rail Jade build has plenty of options to choose from, including a non-limited Light Cone, and the IPC leader works well with several popular characters, too. Jade works differently from most Erudition characters and relies on her follow-up attack more than anything else, and her passive bonuses mean you don’t have to rely on specific substat rolls from your Relics.

Our Honkai Star Rail Jade build guide breaks down her best Light Cone and Relic options and offers some Jade team recommendations.

Honkai Star Rail Jade build

Honkai Star Rail Jade Light Cones

Yet Hope Is Priceless is Jade’s signature Light Cone, a 5-star piece that uses her crit damage as a way to buff her follow-up attack. Yet Hope Is Priceless raises the user’s crit rate by 16 percent, and for every 20 percentage points their crit damage exceeds 120 percent, their follow-up attack damage increases by 12 percent. The effect stacks up to four times, so it cuts off at 200 percent, and since Jade’s talent can give her an extra 120 percent crit damage, reliance on good relic rolls is minimal. Most of Jade’s damage comes from her follow-up attack as well, though good crit rate and extra crit damage means her ultimate and basic can make a decent dent as well.

An easier option is the 4-star Today Is Another Peaceful Day, though it requires unlocking the paid battle pass track and increasing it to level 30. This Light Cone increases the wearer’s damage by 0.2 percent for every point of their max energy. Jade’s is 140, which gives her a free 28 percent damage buff for all attack types.

Jing Yuan’s signature, Before Dawn, is a popular choice, though mostly for its sizeable 48 percent buff for follow-up attacks. Jade doesn’t need the extra crit damage unless she’s using her signature Light Cone, which, obviously, she isn’t if you’re using this one.

Another solid 5-star choice is Himeko’s Night on the Milky Way, though Jade will struggle to maintain its buffs in Apocalyptic Shadow and Memory of Chaos. It increases the wearer’s attack by nine percent for every enemy present on the field and stacks up to five times. It also increases the wearer’s attack by 30 percent for one turn when an enemy has their weakness broken.

Genius’ Repose is another popular choice, thanks to its 16 percent attack buff, but its 24 percent crit damage increase relies on Jade regularly defeating enemies every few turns, as does The Seriousness of Breakfast. Less popular, but still effective and easy to maintain, is Small Herta’s Birth of the Self, which raises follow-up damage by 24 percent and then again by an extra 24 percent if the target’s HP is below 50 percent.

Honkai Star Rail Jade Relics

Jade has a few Relic sets to pick from, with the most obvious choice being the follow-up attack set Ashblazing Grand Duke.

Two-piece effect: Increases follow-up attack damage by 20 percent

Four-piece effect: Every time the wearer uses a follow-up attack, their attack increases by six percent every time the attack deals damage, and the effect can stack eight times

Jade’s follow-up targets every enemy on the field, though the buff won’t be quite as strong in single-target scenarios.

A less orthodox, but still very useful, choice is the HSR 3.0 relic set Poet of Mourning Collapse.

Two-piece effect: Increases quantum damage by 10 percent

Four-piece effect: Decreases the wearer’s speed by six percent. If their speed is less than 110/9 before entering battle – that means combat buffs don’t count – their crit rate increases by 20/32 percent

Jade is well-set for crit damage, but having extra crit rate means she’ll be able to actually make use of those numbers more frequently.

Honkai Star Rail Jade Ornaments

Jade has several conditional Ornament sets to choose from, though the standard one that’s easy to use in every situation is Inert Salsotto.

Raises crit rate by eight percent, and when it reaches 50 percent or higher, the user’s ultimate and follow-up attacks deal 15 percent more damage.

If Jade is on a team with other Erudition characters – a good idea, since they can trigger her follow-up more frequently – consider using the Izumo Gensei set.

Increases attack by 12 percent, and when another character in the party follows the same path as the wearer, the wearer’s crit rate also increases by 12 percent

Pure Fiction Jade makes good use of the Sigonia set, one of the only characters who does

Increases crit rate by four percent, and the user’s crit damage increases by four percent for every defeated enemy, an effect that stacks up to 10 times

Honkai Star Rail Jade stats

Jade needs crit rate and damage modifiers more than anything, though a little extra crit damage in the substats can’t hurt either. You mainly want to focus on her attack to bump up the follow-up’s damage and her crit rate to make the most from her naturally high crit damage.

Most guides don’t recommend energy regeneration for the link rope, but since Jade’s ultimate increases her follow-up’s damage multiplier by 80 percent and stacks twice, you’ll want to fire it off as often as possible, especially since energy regen never shows up as a substat.

Body: Crit rate

Feet: Attack percent

Orb: Attack percent or Quantum damage

Rope: Energy regeneration

Honkai Star Rail Jade teams

Jade excels in Pure Fiction teams, but she’s suitable for other situations as well. As of HSR 3.0, The Herta is one of her best allies, since the Genius Society member can help trigger Jade’s follow-up frequently. Jade can play a supporting role or primary role depending on who your other teammates are. For example:

The Herta

Jade

Remembrance Trailblazer

Sustain

The Herta is the main damage dealer and the Remembrance Trailblazer’s support target, while Jade is just there to pop off follow-up attacks. However, if you do:

The Herta

Jade

Robin

Lingsha

You’ve got a team focused more on Jade’s own damage. Robin powers up her follow-up and everyone else’s crit damage, and The Herta and Lingsha mean Jade is almost always using her follow-up attack, regardless of which one you use Jade’s skill for.

However, she also works on less traditional teams. Jade’s follow-up attack makes her a good match for Feixiao, who needs follow-ups for her kit.

Feixiao

Jade

Robin

Sustain

Robin helps get the most out of Jade and Feixiao, though you could also swap her for Moze or March 7th’s Hunt form. Jade helps activate Moze’s follow-up, while March 7th helps make Feixiao even stronger.

Jade is an excellent teammate for Small Herta and Himeko as well, though outside Pure Fiction, we prefer Himeko, since it’s easier to activate her follow-up.

And for Jade’s F2P team, you’ve got this option:

Jade

Small Herta

Remembrance Trailblazer

Lynx

