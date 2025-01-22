Honkai: Star Rail Golden Scapegoat solutions

Golden Scapegoat puzzles can be found throughout the world of Amphoreus introduced in Honkai: Star Rail 3.0. Recognisable as giant golden goat skulls glowing with a purple light as they float in mid-air, Golden Scapegoat puzzles are somewhat reminiscent of the Hexanexus puzzles back on the Xianzhou Luofu, complete with an obsessive local puzzle fan who won't stop texting you about them. Completing them nets you some nice rewards, including 20 Stellar Jade per puzzle solved.

Like many recurring puzzle elements in HSR, Golden Scapegoats aren't always especially tricky, but can appear a bit bewildering at first. That's why below we've outlined the general principles for solving Golden Scapegoat puzzles in Star Rail, as well as all the individual Honkai: Star Rail Golden Scapegoat puzzle solutions we've found so far.

How to complete Golden Scapegoat puzzles in Honkai: Star Rail

All Golden Scapegoat puzzles in Star Rail follow a basic formula: your avatar inside the puzzle must navigate around a 2D environment in which they can step left, right, down (by falling or via ladders), or up (only via ladders). Their eventual goal is to set light to a brazier.

However, after a specified number of steps have been taken, a "dark" version of your character will emerge from the starting space and shadow the exact steps they have just taken. The two selves crossing paths will result in instant failure, as will falling off the puzzle platform onto the thorns below.

Luckily, if you do fail, you can restart as many times as you need.

Remember the golden rule of time travel and don't touch your past self! | Image credit: VG247 / HoYoverse

But on the plus side, once your shadow self has copied the steps your character took before it was released, it will stop wherever it finds itself in that moment – meaning that, for example, it can be used to hold down a button that keeps a trapdoor closed for your character to traverse, or open a trapdoor to allow your character access to a lower platform.

And remember that your shadow self will copy your character's movements but is bound by the same physical rules as you are – so if trapdoors have opened or closed since you passed by, your eerie other self can end up taking a different route entirely. Naturally, this can also be key to solving the puzzle.

Successfully reach the brazier and you'll be rewarded with this flashy screen transition... and some actual rewards, don't worry. | Image credit: VG247 / HoYoverse

After completing your first Golden Scapegoat puzzle, you'll receive a text message from an Amphoreus local interested in your progress, much like with the Hexanexus puzzles on the Xianzhou Luofu. Reading this message adds the Golden Scapegoat adventure mission to your log, which tasks you with solving four more puzzles before reporting back.

Still stumped? You can read on below for step-by-step solutions for all the Golden Scapegoat puzzles we've found so far!

Okhema Golden Scapegoat puzzle solutions

"Eternal City" Okhema Golden Scapegoat puzzle #1

This Golden Scapegoat puzzle can be found in the lower level of the bathhouse, in the corner of the square bathing room at the back right of the building that also acts as an entrance chamber of sorts to the guest quarters given to the Trailblazer and Dan Heng.

If you're following the story, Tribbie will bring you here to meet Aglaea towards the end of 3.0's very long second Trailblaze Mission, "Distant Travelers, Listen to this World's Prayer".

Image credit: VG247 / HoYoverse

The correct steps to solving this puzzle are as follows:

Right Right Right Right Left (which will cause you to drop down) Right

Castrum Kremnos Golden Scapegoat puzzle solutions

"Strife Ruins" Castrum Kremnos Golden Scapegoat puzzle #1

The first Golden Scapegoat puzzle you'll encounter in the "Strife Ruins" (Evernight) version of Castrum Kremnos is fairly hard to miss, since it's on a platform with a Space Anchor and two Furiae Archers you'll probably have to fight if you want to keep moving, since you reach this point fairly early in the "Wasteland, Hark Back Glory of Old" Trailblaze Mission.

Image credit: VG247 / HoYoverse

The correct steps to solving this puzzle are as follows:

Right Right Right Right (causing you to drop down) Left Left Left Up the ladder Right Right Right Right

"Strife Ruins" Castrum Kremnos Golden Scapegoat puzzle #2

The second Golden Scapegoat puzzle in the Strife Ruins is in the same area of the map as the first, but one floor lower inside one of Castrum Kremnos's large multi-storey chambers. It's to the left of a doorway as you enter, to the right of which is an area of corruption which you can't pass through when you first encounter it.

Image credit: VG247 / HoYoverse

The correct steps to solving this puzzle are as follows:

Right Right Down the second (right-hand) ladder Right, Right Left Left Left Up the first (left-hand) ladder Right Right Right Right

"Strife Ruins" Castrum Kremnos Golden Scapegoat puzzle #3

The third Strife Ruins Golden Scapegoat puzzle is on the upper floor of the chambers you can explore after leaving the arena where you face the area's miniboss – which is a story fight you'll have to take care of first, since the new chambers are accessed through the arena's far exit door.

Image credit: VG247 / HoYoverse

The correct steps to solving this puzzle are as follows:

Right Right (causing you to drop down two levels) Right (causing you to drop down one level) Left Left Left (causing you to drop down one level) Right Right

"Strife Ruins" Castrum Kremnos Golden Scapegoat puzzle #4

Finally, after interrogating the second of three Titankin guards towards the end of the "Wasteland, Hark Back Glory of Old" Trailblaze Mission, hang a right into the dead-end corridor before following the mission objective to find the final Golden Scapegoat in the Strife Ruins halfway down this hallway.

If you missed it during the story, this is in the small-ish area at the bottom of the map that the game considers to be the "basement" level of Castrum Kremnos.

Image credit: VG247 / HoYoverse

The correct steps to solving this puzzle are as follows:

Right Up Right Up Right Right (fall down) Right Left Right Left Right Left Right Left Right Left Left Left

Janusopolis Golden Scapegoat puzzle solutions

"Abyss of Fate" Janusopolis Golden Scapegoat puzzle #1

This Golden Scapegoat puzzle can be found in the first chamber of Janusopolis, after performing Oronyx's Prayer to create a path across (done for the first time as part of the Trailblaze Mission "Night Veil, Shroud the Silent Past"). It's to the left of the doorway that leads through to the next area.

Image credit: VG247 / HoYoverse

The correct steps to solving this puzzle are as follows:

Right Right Right (dropping down) Right Right (dropping down again) Left Left Left Left Up Right Right Right (dropping down)

"Abyss of Fate" Janusopolis Golden Scapegoat puzzle #2

This Golden Scapegoat puzzle is found in the second chamber of Janusopolis, which is dominated by a giant set of scales. The puzzle is at the back left of the room as you enter, across a broken bridge that can be temporarily reconstructed using Oronyx's Prayer.

The correct steps to solving this puzzle are as follows:

Image credit: VG247 / HoYoverse

Left (drop down) Right Right Left Left Right Left Left Right Left

"Abyss of Fate" Janusopolis Golden Scapegoat puzzle #3

This Golden Scapegoat puzzle is in the same chamber as above, and it's actually hidden behind those giant scales, up some stairs behind the huge fresco that acts as the scales' central pillar. You can access this area by using the nearby Orb of Light to remove the boxes piled at the entrance to the stairs.

Image credit: VG247 / HoYoverse

The correct steps to solving this puzzle are as follows:

Right Right Right Right Right (fall down) Right Left Left Left Left Left Left

