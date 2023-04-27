Honkai Star Rail is packed with systems and activities that you’ll be unlocking well into your game, and The Forgotten Hall is one of them. One of the best ways of getting yourself some of Star Rail’s many currencies, The Forgotten Hall can only be unlocked after finishing the Fleeting Lights side quest.

It takes a solid bit of grinding to actually unlock, but once you get there, the rewards are well worth it. So, without further ado, here’s how to complete the Fleeting Lights side quest in Honkai Star Rail, and unlock The Forgotten Hall.

How to complete the Fleeting Lights side quest in Honkai Star Rail

The Fleeting Lights side quest will only become available to you once you reach Trailblazer Level 21. This means reaching Trailblazer Level 20, then completing The Trial of the Equilibrium to raise your Equilibrium Level, and then - finally - reaching Trailblazer Level 21 not too long after.

Pom-Pom will message you requesting your immediate return to the Astral Express, so head on back there!

Go have a chat with the adorable conductor, and then check out the broken mirror in the Parlor Car.

You’ll then meet the Messenger, who’ll tell you everything you need to know about The Forgotten Hall. They’ll inform you that it’s essentially a dungeon full of challenges that you and your party have to wade through.

Interact with this broken mirror to be introduced to The Forgotten Hall!

The rewards for completion (and how fast you complete The Forgotten Hall’s challenges) are Stellar Jade, Credits, and levelling up materials which will go a long way when it comes to unlocking and upgrading rare characters!

The top reward, however, is that you can get character Qingque for free. If you’re able to make your way through stage three of The Forgotten Hall, you can open up your Travel Log and claim her!

For more on Honkai Star Rail, take a look at our tier list of characters, and all Star Rail codes for some free Stellar Jades.