One of the main features of Honkai Star Rail is a loveable cast of characters with distinct personalities, skills, and benefits in combat. As your party of space-faring fighters bond with one another, you’ll want to make sure you keep them fighting fit, too.

To keep your party in top shape, you want to keep them levelled up, ascend them, and equip them with the best gear for their Path-type. There’s also Eidolons that characters can unlock too, providing benefits in battle. Without further ado, here’s everything you need to know about Eidolons, including how to unlock Eidolons in Honkai Star Rail.

What are Eidolons in Honkai Star Rail?

Eidolons are upgrades for your characters in Honkai Star Rail. Each character will have six unlockable Eidolons, all of which provide the corresponding character with a stat buff.

How to unlock new Eidolons in Honkai Star Rail

To unlock new Eidolons, you must complete in-game quests and raise your Trailblaze Level. You can also receive duplicate characters when doing Warps, and these will be turned into Eidolons.

For example, Dan Heng is one of our free characters. Let’s say you partake in a Warp Banner, and get another Dan Heng. This duplicate will be turned into the Dan Heng’s Eidolon item.

Here's Dan Heng's Eidolon. Eidolon's for other characters look similar, but may vary in colour.

You’ll be able to then go onto Dan Heng’s character profile and select ‘Eidolons’. Activate his first Eidolon, and this gives him a 12% Crit Rate increase if the targeted enemy has less than 50% HP.

Here's Dan Heng's Eidolon Tree; you can unlock Eidolon's from your Character menu.

Simply put, you'll gather Eidolons as you naturally progress through Honkai Star Rail. When you have one that can be activated, a notification will appear in your character menu, prompting you to do so.

There you have it! For more on maxing out your favourite characters in Honkai Star Rail, check out our guides on increasing your Equilibrium Level and using Light Cones, too.