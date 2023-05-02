Honkai Star Rail Daily Training: How to unlock

Looking for ways to earn resources in Honkai Star Rail? If you're already hooked on the latest game from HoYoverse the good news is you can get rewards for playing each day.

Honkai Star Rail Daily Training offer you new challenges to try out each day you log in. These tasks refresh every 24 hours, and offer you useful rewards like Stellar Jades, Credits and Trailblaze EXP. You can also use Honkai Star Rail codes to unlock plenty of freebies.

Dailies aren't available at the start of HSR though, you'll have to play for a little while before you unlock this handy feature. Here's how to access it.

To see this content please enable targeting cookies. Manage cookie settings

How do you get Daily Training in Honkai Star Rail?

To get access to Daily Training in Honkai Star Rail you need to progress through the main story. Dailies in Star Rail unlock after reaching Belobog's Underworld area on the planet Jarilo-VI. You will get access to Daily Missions after completing the Hide and Seek quest.

Daily Training missions unlock after completing the Hide and Seek quest on Jarilo-VI.

How to access Daily Training in Honkai Star Rail

If you open the Daily Training menu, however, you'll find a bunch of daily tasks to complete. To access this, look at the row of buttons in the top right corner of your screen and select the icon which shows a card with a ring round it.

This is the section where you also find the Operation Briefing and Survival Index menus.

You can choose whatever Daily Training tickles your fancy, and this might sometimes include your Daily Mission.

Your Daily Mission is found in your missions menu, where your Trailblaze missions and side quests are found. You'll receive one of these each day, and this is separate from your Daily Training. Although, completing it might be one of your Daily Training missions!

As for the rest of your Daily Training, there's a variety of different tasks to choose from, which changes on a daily basis. Past Daily Training for Honkai Star Rail include levelling up a character, using your technique, completing a stage in the Simulated Universe, clearing a Calyx (Golden) stage, and more.

After completing a Daily Training mission, head back to the Daily Training menu and look at the relevant mission's card. Press the 'Go' button that accompanies it to claim your reward.

If you need further help figuring out how Daily Missions work check out this video from YouTuber Kibbles Gaming, which you can also watch below:

Need more help with Honkai Star Rail? Head to our Honkai Star Rail Tier List and Honkai Star Rail walkthrough to help give you the perfect start to your adventures aboard the Astral Express. We also have handy guides that explain birthdays in Honkai Star Rail, a Honkai Star Rail Weakness table as well as a Honkai Star Rail Simulated Universe guide.