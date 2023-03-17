If you click on a link and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Read our editorial policy.

Honkai Star Rail characters list

All aboard the Astral Express!

Dion Dassanayake avatar
Guide by Dion Dassanayake Contributor
Published on
Key artwork for new mobile game Honkai Star Rail showing a selection of the new main characters posing.
HoYoverse

Honkai Star Rail is expected to be one of the biggest mobile gaming releases of the year. The free-to-play RPG is the next offering from HoYoverse, who are known for creating iconic and lovable characters like Paimon and Klee with their global smash hit Genshin Impact.

And ahead of the upcoming Honkai Star Rail release date, dozens of characters that players will meet during their galactic journey on the Astral Express have been revealed. If you're looking for more details on the upcoming four star and five star banners we've rounded up details on all the Honkai Star Rail characters revealed so far.

Watch on YouTube

Honkai Star Rail characters

Here's a list of the Honkai Star Rail characters revealed so far:

Category Name
Five star Bailu, Blade, Bronya, Clara, Fu Xuan, Gepard, Himeko, Jing Yuan, Kafka, Luocha, Seele, Silver Wolf, Welt, Yanqing
Four star Arlan, Asta, Dan Heng, Herta, Hook, March 7th, Natasha, Pela, Qingque, Sampo, Serval, Sushang, Tingyun

Besides details on these characters and their voice actors, HoYoverse has also released trailers for a select few characters.

Introduction trailers for the snap happy March 7th, the sword-wielding Yanqing, and the cutesy Bailu have all been revealed in the run-up to the Honkai Star Rail launch. You can watch these teasers and more on the official Honkai Star Rail YouTube channel.

Five star characters

Artwork showing cute character Bailu who features in the new free-to-play RPG Honkai Star Rail.

Bailu

Bailu is a healer from the Alchemy Commission. She carries around sweets to help with the bitter taste of medicine for her patients, but to also lift herself up when spirits are low.

  • Path: The Abundance
  • Element: Lightning
  • Affiliation: The Xianzhou Luofu
  • English VA: Su Ling Chan
  • Japanese VA: Kato Emiri

Blade

Artwork showing Honkai Star Rail character Blade holding a sword.

The real name of this Stellaron Hunter is unknown. He wields an ancient weapon filled with cracks, and is able to land the first attack in a battle using his Technique. This consumes HP but deals damage to all enemies.

  • Path: The Destruction
  • Element: Wind
  • Affiliation: Stellaron Hunters
  • English VA: TBA
  • Japanese VA: Miki Shinichiro

Bronya

Artwork showing Honkai Star Rail character Bronya with a space-style background.

The commander of the Silvermane Guards, Bronya is the heir to the Supreme Guardian of Belobog. She's a Wind character whose Ultimate increases all allies attack damage and critical damage.

  • Path: The Harmony
  • Element: Wind
  • Affiliation: Belobog
  • English VA: Madeline Reiter
  • Japanese VA: Asumi Kana

Clara

Artwork showing Honkai Star Rail character Clara, a young anime girl who is accompanied by a massive robot.

A shy young girl that has no home, Clara longs to have a family. She's accompanied by a huge robot called Svarog who she accidentally reactivated.

  • Path: The Destruction
  • Element: Physical
  • Affiliation: Belobog
  • English VA: Emily Sun and D.C. Douglas
  • Japanese VA: Hidaka Rina and Yasumoto Hiroki

Fu Xuan

Honkai Star Rail character Fu Xuan striking a pose against a purplish background.

Fu Xuan is the head of the Divination Commission for Xianzhou Luofu. She's a confident, blunt sage who is capable of predicting the future.

  • Path: The Preservation
  • Element: Quantum
  • Affiliation: The Xianzhou Luofu
  • English VA: TBA
  • Japanese VA: Miku Itō

Gepard

Artwork showing Honkai Star Rail character Gepard with a space background.

The captain of the Silvermane Guards, Gepard helps protect the peace of everyday life in Belobog.

  • Path: The Preservation
  • Element: Ice
  • Affiliation: Belobog
  • English VA: Bryson Baugus
  • Japanese VA: Furukawa Makoto

Himeko

Artwork showing Honkai Star Rail character Himeko with a planet and space in the background.

Himeko is a scientist with a taste for adventure. She first came across the Astral Express as a child when it got stranded on her home planet, and then years later helped repair it.

  • Path: The Erudition
  • Element: Fire
  • Affiliation: The Astral Express
  • English VA: Cia Court
  • Japanese VA: Tanaka Rie

Jing Yuan

Artwork showing Honkai Star Rail character Jing Yuan with a lion-like creature.

Jing Yuan is one of six generals of the Xianzhou Alliance and leads the Cloud Knights of the Xianzhou Luofu. A Lightning character, his Ultimate attack summons his partner in battle Lightning Lord and deals damage to all enemies.

  • Path: The Erudition
  • Element: Lightning
  • Affiliation: The Xianzhou Luofu
  • English VA: Alejandro Saab
  • Japanese VA: Ono Daisuke

Kafka

Watch on YouTube

Kafka is a Stellaron Hunter on the Interastral Peace Corporation's most wanted list. A Lightning character, she appears in the Honkai Star Rail opening cinematic.

  • Path: The Nihility
  • Element: Lightning
  • Affiliation: Stellaron Hunters
  • English VA: Cheryl Texiera
  • Japanese VA: Itoh Shizuka

Luocha

Honkai Star Rail character Luocha kneeling on a grass verge by a stream of water.

Luocha is a foreign trader who appeared in Xianzhou carrying a huge coffin. He has extraordinary individual healing abilities, but unlike other healer characters his healing effect is based on his attacking prowess.

  • Path: The Abundance
  • Element: Imaginary
  • Affiliation: The Xianzhou Luofu
  • English VA: TBA
  • Japanese VA: Ishida Akira

Seele

Honkai Star Rail character Seele striking a pose with a huge weapon against a purplish background.

Seele is a key member of Wildfire who grew up in the Underworld of Belobog. A Quantum character, she can deal high amounts of damage to a single target within a short space of time.

  • Path: The Hunt
  • Element: Quantum
  • Affiliation: Belobog
  • English VA: Molly Zhang
  • Japanese VA: Nakahara Mai

Silver Wolf

Artwork showing Honkai Star Rail character Silver Wolf surrounded by cute chibi versions of herself.

Silver Wolf is a genius hacker and member of the Stellaron Hunters. She's mastered a skill known as aether editing which allows her to tamper with reality. Her Ultimate attack draws enemies into her game world and inflicts damage on them.

  • Path: The Nihility
  • Element: Quantum
  • Affiliation: Stellaron Hunters
  • English VA: Melissa Fahn
  • Japanese VA: Asumi Kana

Welt

Honkai Star Rail character Welt surrounded by shards of glass with characters on some pieces.

Welt is a former Anti-Entropy Sovereign who has saved the world from annihilation many times. His Ultimate attack deals damage to all enemies and causes Imprisonment.

  • Path: The Nihility
  • Element: Imaginary
  • Affiliation: The Astral Express
  • English VA: Corey Landis
  • Japanese VA: Hosoya Yoshimasa

Yanqing

Yanqing is the strongest swordsman on the Xianzhou Luofu. This Ice character is obsessed with swordplay, and his Skill allows him to remotely control his sword. His Ultimate increases his critical rate.

  • Path: The Hunt
  • Element: Ice
  • Affiliation: The Xianzhou Luofu
  • English VA: Amber May
  • Japanese VA: Marina Inoue

Four star characters

Arlan

Artwork showing Honkai Star Rail character Arlan with a cute animal.

Arlan is the head of Herta Space Station's Security Department. He's willing to lay down his life to protect the station's staff. Arlan rarely lets down his guard, apart from when holding his beloved pup Peppy.

  • Path: The Destruction
  • Element: Lightning
  • Affiliation: Herta Space Station
  • English VA: Dani Chambers
  • Japanese VA: Shiraishi Ryoko

Asta

Artwork showing Honkai Star Rail character Asta with a huge telescope.

Asta is the lead researcher of the Herta Space Station. She manages it under assignment from Herta.

  • Path: The Harmony
  • Element: Fire
  • Affiliation: Herta Space Station
  • English VA: Felecia Angelle
  • Japanese VA: Akasaki Chinatsu

Dan Heng

Artwork showing Honkai Star Rail character Dan Heng sitting by a tree with maple coloured levels.

He may not talk much, but that's because he's calmly observing what's happening around him. If you run into any troubles, it may be a good idea to ask Dan Heng for his advice.

  • Path: The Hunt
  • Element: Wind
  • Affiliation: The Astral Express
  • English VA: Nicholas Leung
  • Japanese VA: Ito Kent

Herta

Artwork showing Honkai Star Rail character Herta from the Herta Space Station.

Herta is the real master of Herta Space Station. She's the human with the highest IQ in The Blue and only does what she's interested in.

  • Path: The Erudition
  • Element: Ice
  • Affiliation: Herta Space Station
  • English VA: PJ Mattson
  • Japanese VA: Yamazaki Haruka

Hook

Artwork showing Honkai Star Rail character Hook look happy and pointing up.

Hook is the boss of The Moles adventure squad. If you manage to impress this feisty character with your adventures maybe she'll invite you to join The Moles.

  • Path: The Destruction
  • Element: Fire
  • Affiliation: Belobog
  • English VA: Felecia Angelle
  • Japanese VA: Tokui Sora

March 7th

This Ice character is called March 7th to commemorate the date she woke up on the Astral Express. She woke on the ship with no memory of her name, who she is, or her past.

  • Path: The Preservation
  • Element: Ice
  • Affiliation: The Astral Express
  • English VA: Andi Gibson
  • Japanese VA: Ogura Yui

Natasha

Artwork of Honkai Star Rail character Natasha smiling with children greeting her.

Natasha is a kind-hearted doctor who works in the Belobog Underworld, where medical resources are scarce.

  • Path: The Abundance
  • Element: Physical
  • Affiliation: Belobog
  • English VA: Elizabeth Maxwell
  • Japanese VA: Uchiyama Yumi

Pela

Artwork showing Honkai Star Rail character Pela walking and looking behind.

Pela is an Intelligence Officer with the Silvermane Guards. She also plays the drums.

  • Path: The Nihility
  • Element: Ice
  • Affiliation: Belobog
  • English VA: Xanthe Huynh
  • Japanese VA: Morohoshi Sumire

Qingque

Artwork showing Honkai Star Rail character Qinque alongside tiles that look like pieces from the game mahjong.

Qingque is a Quantum character that follows the path of Erudition. Her attacks involve her using jade tiles similar to mahjong tiles.

  • Path: The Erudition
  • Element: Quantum
  • Affiliation: The Xianzhou Luofu
  • English VA: Bryn Apprill
  • Japanese VA: Arisa Date

Sampo

Artwork showing Honkai Star Rail character Sampo smiling with his hand resting against his temple.

A charmer who loves money, Sampo says he's a businessman, chaperon, and problem-solving conversationalist all rolled into one.

  • Path: The Nihility
  • Element: Wind
  • Affiliation: Belobog
  • English VA: Roger Rose
  • Japanese VA: Hirakawa Daisuke

Serval

Artwork showing Honkai Star Rail character Serval smiling while sitting next to a weapon.

A mechanic in Belobog, Serval is also a member of a band with other Honkai Star Rail characters.

  • Path: The Erudition
  • Element: Lightning
  • Affiliation: Belobog
  • English VA: Natalie Van Sistine
  • Japanese VA: Aimi

Sushang

Artwork showing Honkai Star Rail character Sushang sitting in a tree with birds flying around her.

A newcomer to the Cloud Knights who wields a Greatsword, Sushang spends her days helping out other people.

  • Path: The Hunt
  • Element: Physical
  • Affiliation: The Xianzhou Luofu
  • English VA: Anjali Kunapaneni
  • Japanese VA: Fukuen Misato

Tingyun

Artwork showing Honkai Star Rail character Tingyun lying down surrounded by treasure.

This persuasive head of a merchant's guild has a way with words which leaves her audiences captivated.

  • Path: The Harmony
  • Element: Lightning
  • Affiliation: The Xianzhou Luofu
  • English VA: Laci Morgan
  • Japanese VA: Yūki Takada

Star Rail looks like it's going to be as big and as involved as Genshin Impact, so we'll be updating this page, creating a tier list, and putting together some builds once it's officially out. But if you want to get in early, check out our guide to how to access the Star Rail beta.

You're not signed in!

Create your ReedPop ID & unlock community features and much, much more!

Create account
Tagged With
Subscribe to the VG247 Daily newsletter

The biggest news of the day airdropped to your inbox.

About the Author
Dion Dassanayake avatar

Dion Dassanayake

Contributor

Dion has wanted to be a video games journalist ever since he first saw copies of GamesMaster and Official PlayStation Magazine in his local newsagent as a kid and realised there was a job that combined his two biggest passions - gaming and writing.

Comments
VG247 logo

Buy our t-shirts, yeah

They're far more stylish than your average video game website tat.

Explore our store
VG247 Merch