Honkai Star Rail characters list
All aboard the Astral Express!
Honkai Star Rail is expected to be one of the biggest mobile gaming releases of the year. The free-to-play RPG is the next offering from HoYoverse, who are known for creating iconic and lovable characters like Paimon and Klee with their global smash hit Genshin Impact.
And ahead of the upcoming Honkai Star Rail release date, dozens of characters that players will meet during their galactic journey on the Astral Express have been revealed. If you're looking for more details on the upcoming four star and five star banners we've rounded up details on all the Honkai Star Rail characters revealed so far.
Honkai Star Rail characters
Here's a list of the Honkai Star Rail characters revealed so far:
|Category
|Name
|Five star
|Bailu, Blade, Bronya, Clara, Fu Xuan, Gepard, Himeko, Jing Yuan, Kafka, Luocha, Seele, Silver Wolf, Welt, Yanqing
|Four star
|Arlan, Asta, Dan Heng, Herta, Hook, March 7th, Natasha, Pela, Qingque, Sampo, Serval, Sushang, Tingyun
Besides details on these characters and their voice actors, HoYoverse has also released trailers for a select few characters.
Introduction trailers for the snap happy March 7th, the sword-wielding Yanqing, and the cutesy Bailu have all been revealed in the run-up to the Honkai Star Rail launch. You can watch these teasers and more on the official Honkai Star Rail YouTube channel.
Five star characters
Bailu
Bailu is a healer from the Alchemy Commission. She carries around sweets to help with the bitter taste of medicine for her patients, but to also lift herself up when spirits are low.
- Path: The Abundance
- Element: Lightning
- Affiliation: The Xianzhou Luofu
- English VA: Su Ling Chan
- Japanese VA: Kato Emiri
Blade
The real name of this Stellaron Hunter is unknown. He wields an ancient weapon filled with cracks, and is able to land the first attack in a battle using his Technique. This consumes HP but deals damage to all enemies.
- Path: The Destruction
- Element: Wind
- Affiliation: Stellaron Hunters
- English VA: TBA
- Japanese VA: Miki Shinichiro
Bronya
The commander of the Silvermane Guards, Bronya is the heir to the Supreme Guardian of Belobog. She's a Wind character whose Ultimate increases all allies attack damage and critical damage.
- Path: The Harmony
- Element: Wind
- Affiliation: Belobog
- English VA: Madeline Reiter
- Japanese VA: Asumi Kana
Clara
A shy young girl that has no home, Clara longs to have a family. She's accompanied by a huge robot called Svarog who she accidentally reactivated.
- Path: The Destruction
- Element: Physical
- Affiliation: Belobog
- English VA: Emily Sun and D.C. Douglas
- Japanese VA: Hidaka Rina and Yasumoto Hiroki
Fu Xuan
Fu Xuan is the head of the Divination Commission for Xianzhou Luofu. She's a confident, blunt sage who is capable of predicting the future.
- Path: The Preservation
- Element: Quantum
- Affiliation: The Xianzhou Luofu
- English VA: TBA
- Japanese VA: Miku Itō
Gepard
The captain of the Silvermane Guards, Gepard helps protect the peace of everyday life in Belobog.
- Path: The Preservation
- Element: Ice
- Affiliation: Belobog
- English VA: Bryson Baugus
- Japanese VA: Furukawa Makoto
Himeko
Himeko is a scientist with a taste for adventure. She first came across the Astral Express as a child when it got stranded on her home planet, and then years later helped repair it.
- Path: The Erudition
- Element: Fire
- Affiliation: The Astral Express
- English VA: Cia Court
- Japanese VA: Tanaka Rie
Jing Yuan
Jing Yuan is one of six generals of the Xianzhou Alliance and leads the Cloud Knights of the Xianzhou Luofu. A Lightning character, his Ultimate attack summons his partner in battle Lightning Lord and deals damage to all enemies.
- Path: The Erudition
- Element: Lightning
- Affiliation: The Xianzhou Luofu
- English VA: Alejandro Saab
- Japanese VA: Ono Daisuke
Kafka
Kafka is a Stellaron Hunter on the Interastral Peace Corporation's most wanted list. A Lightning character, she appears in the Honkai Star Rail opening cinematic.
- Path: The Nihility
- Element: Lightning
- Affiliation: Stellaron Hunters
- English VA: Cheryl Texiera
- Japanese VA: Itoh Shizuka
Luocha
Luocha is a foreign trader who appeared in Xianzhou carrying a huge coffin. He has extraordinary individual healing abilities, but unlike other healer characters his healing effect is based on his attacking prowess.
- Path: The Abundance
- Element: Imaginary
- Affiliation: The Xianzhou Luofu
- English VA: TBA
- Japanese VA: Ishida Akira
Seele
Seele is a key member of Wildfire who grew up in the Underworld of Belobog. A Quantum character, she can deal high amounts of damage to a single target within a short space of time.
- Path: The Hunt
- Element: Quantum
- Affiliation: Belobog
- English VA: Molly Zhang
- Japanese VA: Nakahara Mai
Silver Wolf
Silver Wolf is a genius hacker and member of the Stellaron Hunters. She's mastered a skill known as aether editing which allows her to tamper with reality. Her Ultimate attack draws enemies into her game world and inflicts damage on them.
- Path: The Nihility
- Element: Quantum
- Affiliation: Stellaron Hunters
- English VA: Melissa Fahn
- Japanese VA: Asumi Kana
Welt
Welt is a former Anti-Entropy Sovereign who has saved the world from annihilation many times. His Ultimate attack deals damage to all enemies and causes Imprisonment.
- Path: The Nihility
- Element: Imaginary
- Affiliation: The Astral Express
- English VA: Corey Landis
- Japanese VA: Hosoya Yoshimasa
Yanqing
Yanqing is the strongest swordsman on the Xianzhou Luofu. This Ice character is obsessed with swordplay, and his Skill allows him to remotely control his sword. His Ultimate increases his critical rate.
- Path: The Hunt
- Element: Ice
- Affiliation: The Xianzhou Luofu
- English VA: Amber May
- Japanese VA: Marina Inoue
Four star characters
Arlan
Arlan is the head of Herta Space Station's Security Department. He's willing to lay down his life to protect the station's staff. Arlan rarely lets down his guard, apart from when holding his beloved pup Peppy.
- Path: The Destruction
- Element: Lightning
- Affiliation: Herta Space Station
- English VA: Dani Chambers
- Japanese VA: Shiraishi Ryoko
Asta
Asta is the lead researcher of the Herta Space Station. She manages it under assignment from Herta.
- Path: The Harmony
- Element: Fire
- Affiliation: Herta Space Station
- English VA: Felecia Angelle
- Japanese VA: Akasaki Chinatsu
Dan Heng
He may not talk much, but that's because he's calmly observing what's happening around him. If you run into any troubles, it may be a good idea to ask Dan Heng for his advice.
- Path: The Hunt
- Element: Wind
- Affiliation: The Astral Express
- English VA: Nicholas Leung
- Japanese VA: Ito Kent
Herta
Herta is the real master of Herta Space Station. She's the human with the highest IQ in The Blue and only does what she's interested in.
- Path: The Erudition
- Element: Ice
- Affiliation: Herta Space Station
- English VA: PJ Mattson
- Japanese VA: Yamazaki Haruka
Hook
Hook is the boss of The Moles adventure squad. If you manage to impress this feisty character with your adventures maybe she'll invite you to join The Moles.
- Path: The Destruction
- Element: Fire
- Affiliation: Belobog
- English VA: Felecia Angelle
- Japanese VA: Tokui Sora
March 7th
This Ice character is called March 7th to commemorate the date she woke up on the Astral Express. She woke on the ship with no memory of her name, who she is, or her past.
- Path: The Preservation
- Element: Ice
- Affiliation: The Astral Express
- English VA: Andi Gibson
- Japanese VA: Ogura Yui
Natasha
Natasha is a kind-hearted doctor who works in the Belobog Underworld, where medical resources are scarce.
- Path: The Abundance
- Element: Physical
- Affiliation: Belobog
- English VA: Elizabeth Maxwell
- Japanese VA: Uchiyama Yumi
Pela
Pela is an Intelligence Officer with the Silvermane Guards. She also plays the drums.
- Path: The Nihility
- Element: Ice
- Affiliation: Belobog
- English VA: Xanthe Huynh
- Japanese VA: Morohoshi Sumire
Qingque
Qingque is a Quantum character that follows the path of Erudition. Her attacks involve her using jade tiles similar to mahjong tiles.
- Path: The Erudition
- Element: Quantum
- Affiliation: The Xianzhou Luofu
- English VA: Bryn Apprill
- Japanese VA: Arisa Date
Sampo
A charmer who loves money, Sampo says he's a businessman, chaperon, and problem-solving conversationalist all rolled into one.
- Path: The Nihility
- Element: Wind
- Affiliation: Belobog
- English VA: Roger Rose
- Japanese VA: Hirakawa Daisuke
Serval
A mechanic in Belobog, Serval is also a member of a band with other Honkai Star Rail characters.
- Path: The Erudition
- Element: Lightning
- Affiliation: Belobog
- English VA: Natalie Van Sistine
- Japanese VA: Aimi
Sushang
A newcomer to the Cloud Knights who wields a Greatsword, Sushang spends her days helping out other people.
- Path: The Hunt
- Element: Physical
- Affiliation: The Xianzhou Luofu
- English VA: Anjali Kunapaneni
- Japanese VA: Fukuen Misato
Tingyun
This persuasive head of a merchant's guild has a way with words which leaves her audiences captivated.
- Path: The Harmony
- Element: Lightning
- Affiliation: The Xianzhou Luofu
- English VA: Laci Morgan
- Japanese VA: Yūki Takada
Star Rail looks like it's going to be as big and as involved as Genshin Impact, so we'll be updating this page, creating a tier list, and putting together some builds once it's officially out. But if you want to get in early, check out our guide to how to access the Star Rail beta.