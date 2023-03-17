Honkai Star Rail characters list

Honkai Star Rail is expected to be one of the biggest mobile gaming releases of the year. The free-to-play RPG is the next offering from HoYoverse, who are known for creating iconic and lovable characters like Paimon and Klee with their global smash hit Genshin Impact.

And ahead of the upcoming Honkai Star Rail release date, dozens of characters that players will meet during their galactic journey on the Astral Express have been revealed. If you're looking for more details on the upcoming four star and five star banners we've rounded up details on all the Honkai Star Rail characters revealed so far.

Honkai Star Rail characters

Here's a list of the Honkai Star Rail characters revealed so far:

Category Name Five star Bailu, Blade, Bronya, Clara, Fu Xuan, Gepard, Himeko, Jing Yuan, Kafka, Luocha, Seele, Silver Wolf, Welt, Yanqing Four star Arlan, Asta, Dan Heng, Herta, Hook, March 7th, Natasha, Pela, Qingque, Sampo, Serval, Sushang, Tingyun

Besides details on these characters and their voice actors, HoYoverse has also released trailers for a select few characters.

Introduction trailers for the snap happy March 7th, the sword-wielding Yanqing, and the cutesy Bailu have all been revealed in the run-up to the Honkai Star Rail launch. You can watch these teasers and more on the official Honkai Star Rail YouTube channel.

Five star characters

Bailu

Bailu is a healer from the Alchemy Commission. She carries around sweets to help with the bitter taste of medicine for her patients, but to also lift herself up when spirits are low.

Path: The Abundance

The Abundance Element: Lightning

Lightning Affiliation: The Xianzhou Luofu

The Xianzhou Luofu English VA: Su Ling Chan

Su Ling Chan Japanese VA: Kato Emiri

Blade

The real name of this Stellaron Hunter is unknown. He wields an ancient weapon filled with cracks, and is able to land the first attack in a battle using his Technique. This consumes HP but deals damage to all enemies.

Path: The Destruction

The Destruction Element: Wind

Wind Affiliation: Stellaron Hunters

Stellaron Hunters English VA: TBA

TBA Japanese VA: Miki Shinichiro

Bronya

The commander of the Silvermane Guards, Bronya is the heir to the Supreme Guardian of Belobog. She's a Wind character whose Ultimate increases all allies attack damage and critical damage.

Path: The Harmony

The Harmony Element: Wind

Wind Affiliation: Belobog

Belobog English VA: Madeline Reiter

Madeline Reiter Japanese VA: Asumi Kana

Clara

A shy young girl that has no home, Clara longs to have a family. She's accompanied by a huge robot called Svarog who she accidentally reactivated.

Path: The Destruction

The Destruction Element: Physical

Physical Affiliation: Belobog

Belobog English VA: Emily Sun and D.C. Douglas

Emily Sun and D.C. Douglas Japanese VA: Hidaka Rina and Yasumoto Hiroki

Fu Xuan

Fu Xuan is the head of the Divination Commission for Xianzhou Luofu. She's a confident, blunt sage who is capable of predicting the future.

Path: The Preservation

The Preservation Element: Quantum

Quantum Affiliation: The Xianzhou Luofu

The Xianzhou Luofu English VA: TBA

TBA Japanese VA: Miku Itō

Gepard

The captain of the Silvermane Guards, Gepard helps protect the peace of everyday life in Belobog.

Path: The Preservation

The Preservation Element: Ice

Ice Affiliation: Belobog

Belobog English VA: Bryson Baugus

Bryson Baugus Japanese VA: Furukawa Makoto

Himeko

Himeko is a scientist with a taste for adventure. She first came across the Astral Express as a child when it got stranded on her home planet, and then years later helped repair it.

Path: The Erudition

The Erudition Element: Fire

Fire Affiliation: The Astral Express

The Astral Express English VA: Cia Court

Cia Court Japanese VA: Tanaka Rie

Jing Yuan

Jing Yuan is one of six generals of the Xianzhou Alliance and leads the Cloud Knights of the Xianzhou Luofu. A Lightning character, his Ultimate attack summons his partner in battle Lightning Lord and deals damage to all enemies.

Path: The Erudition

The Erudition Element: Lightning

Lightning Affiliation: The Xianzhou Luofu

The Xianzhou Luofu English VA: Alejandro Saab

Alejandro Saab Japanese VA: Ono Daisuke

Kafka

Kafka is a Stellaron Hunter on the Interastral Peace Corporation's most wanted list. A Lightning character, she appears in the Honkai Star Rail opening cinematic.

Path: The Nihility

The Nihility Element: Lightning

Lightning Affiliation: Stellaron Hunters

Stellaron Hunters English VA: Cheryl Texiera

Cheryl Texiera Japanese VA: Itoh Shizuka

Luocha

Luocha is a foreign trader who appeared in Xianzhou carrying a huge coffin. He has extraordinary individual healing abilities, but unlike other healer characters his healing effect is based on his attacking prowess.

Path: The Abundance

The Abundance Element: Imaginary

Imaginary Affiliation: The Xianzhou Luofu

The Xianzhou Luofu English VA: TBA

TBA Japanese VA: Ishida Akira

Seele

Seele is a key member of Wildfire who grew up in the Underworld of Belobog. A Quantum character, she can deal high amounts of damage to a single target within a short space of time.

Path: The Hunt

The Hunt Element: Quantum

Quantum Affiliation: Belobog

Belobog English VA: Molly Zhang

Molly Zhang Japanese VA: Nakahara Mai

Silver Wolf

Silver Wolf is a genius hacker and member of the Stellaron Hunters. She's mastered a skill known as aether editing which allows her to tamper with reality. Her Ultimate attack draws enemies into her game world and inflicts damage on them.

Path: The Nihility

The Nihility Element: Quantum

Quantum Affiliation: Stellaron Hunters

Stellaron Hunters English VA: Melissa Fahn

Melissa Fahn Japanese VA: Asumi Kana

Welt

Welt is a former Anti-Entropy Sovereign who has saved the world from annihilation many times. His Ultimate attack deals damage to all enemies and causes Imprisonment.

Path: The Nihility

The Nihility Element: Imaginary

Imaginary Affiliation: The Astral Express

The Astral Express English VA: Corey Landis

Corey Landis Japanese VA: Hosoya Yoshimasa

Yanqing

Yanqing is the strongest swordsman on the Xianzhou Luofu. This Ice character is obsessed with swordplay, and his Skill allows him to remotely control his sword. His Ultimate increases his critical rate.

Path: The Hunt

The Hunt Element: Ice

Ice Affiliation: The Xianzhou Luofu

The Xianzhou Luofu English VA: Amber May

Amber May Japanese VA: Marina Inoue

Four star characters

Arlan

Arlan is the head of Herta Space Station's Security Department. He's willing to lay down his life to protect the station's staff. Arlan rarely lets down his guard, apart from when holding his beloved pup Peppy.

Path: The Destruction

The Destruction Element: Lightning

Lightning Affiliation: Herta Space Station

Herta Space Station English VA: Dani Chambers

Dani Chambers Japanese VA: Shiraishi Ryoko

Asta

Asta is the lead researcher of the Herta Space Station. She manages it under assignment from Herta.

Path: The Harmony

The Harmony Element: Fire

Fire Affiliation: Herta Space Station

Herta Space Station English VA: Felecia Angelle

Felecia Angelle Japanese VA: Akasaki Chinatsu

Dan Heng

He may not talk much, but that's because he's calmly observing what's happening around him. If you run into any troubles, it may be a good idea to ask Dan Heng for his advice.

Path: The Hunt

The Hunt Element: Wind

Wind Affiliation: The Astral Express

The Astral Express English VA: Nicholas Leung

Nicholas Leung Japanese VA: Ito Kent

Herta

Herta is the real master of Herta Space Station. She's the human with the highest IQ in The Blue and only does what she's interested in.

Path: The Erudition

The Erudition Element: Ice

Ice Affiliation: Herta Space Station

Herta Space Station English VA: PJ Mattson

PJ Mattson Japanese VA: Yamazaki Haruka

Hook

Hook is the boss of The Moles adventure squad. If you manage to impress this feisty character with your adventures maybe she'll invite you to join The Moles.

Path: The Destruction

The Destruction Element: Fire

Fire Affiliation: Belobog

Belobog English VA: Felecia Angelle

Felecia Angelle Japanese VA: Tokui Sora

March 7th

This Ice character is called March 7th to commemorate the date she woke up on the Astral Express. She woke on the ship with no memory of her name, who she is, or her past.

Path: The Preservation

The Preservation Element: Ice

Ice Affiliation: The Astral Express

The Astral Express English VA: Andi Gibson

Andi Gibson Japanese VA: Ogura Yui

Natasha

Natasha is a kind-hearted doctor who works in the Belobog Underworld, where medical resources are scarce.

Path: The Abundance

The Abundance Element: Physical

Physical Affiliation: Belobog

Belobog English VA: Elizabeth Maxwell

Elizabeth Maxwell Japanese VA: Uchiyama Yumi

Pela

Pela is an Intelligence Officer with the Silvermane Guards. She also plays the drums.

Path: The Nihility

The Nihility Element: Ice

Ice Affiliation: Belobog

Belobog English VA: Xanthe Huynh

Xanthe Huynh Japanese VA: Morohoshi Sumire

Qingque

Qingque is a Quantum character that follows the path of Erudition. Her attacks involve her using jade tiles similar to mahjong tiles.

Path: The Erudition

The Erudition Element: Quantum

Quantum Affiliation: The Xianzhou Luofu

The Xianzhou Luofu English VA: Bryn Apprill

Bryn Apprill Japanese VA: Arisa Date

Sampo

A charmer who loves money, Sampo says he's a businessman, chaperon, and problem-solving conversationalist all rolled into one.

Path: The Nihility

The Nihility Element: Wind

Wind Affiliation: Belobog

Belobog English VA: Roger Rose

Roger Rose Japanese VA: Hirakawa Daisuke

Serval

A mechanic in Belobog, Serval is also a member of a band with other Honkai Star Rail characters.

Path: The Erudition

The Erudition Element: Lightning

Lightning Affiliation: Belobog

Belobog English VA: Natalie Van Sistine

Natalie Van Sistine Japanese VA: Aimi

Sushang

A newcomer to the Cloud Knights who wields a Greatsword, Sushang spends her days helping out other people.

Path: The Hunt

The Hunt Element: Physical

Physical Affiliation: The Xianzhou Luofu

The Xianzhou Luofu English VA: Anjali Kunapaneni

Anjali Kunapaneni Japanese VA: Fukuen Misato

Tingyun

This persuasive head of a merchant's guild has a way with words which leaves her audiences captivated.

Path: The Harmony

The Harmony Element: Lightning

Lightning Affiliation: The Xianzhou Luofu

The Xianzhou Luofu English VA: Laci Morgan

Laci Morgan Japanese VA: Yūki Takada

Star Rail looks like it's going to be as big and as involved as Genshin Impact, so we'll be updating this page, creating a tier list, and putting together some builds once it's officially out. But if you want to get in early, check out our guide to how to access the Star Rail beta.