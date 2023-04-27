Honkai Star Rail Birthdays explained

Honkai Star Rail features dozens of characters you will get to know and love during your adventures aboard the Astral Express. But when it comes to your favs you may be wondering if anything special happens on their birthdays? And if you get any freebies?

If you're looking for a Honkai Star Rail birthday list, then we're here to help. We've rounded up everything we know about character birthdays in HSR, including what we can expect players to receive.

Honkai Star Rail character birthdays

At launch, details on character birthdays in Honkai Star Rail are few and far between. Unlike other HoYoverse games, character birthdays for Honkai Star Rail have not been announced yet.

One exception to this rule is March 7th, who - minor spoiler alert - is named this as that's the day she woke up on the Astral Express with no memory. Whether she would want to celebrate this day as her birthday remains to be seen.

If HoYoverse does reveal character birthdays for Honkai Star Rail then we'll update this article. Other games from the Chinese dev like Genshin Impact and Honkai Impact 3rd have character birthdays. In Genshin, characters send the player gifts and letters on their birthday, so we'll have to wait and see whether Star Rail does something similar.

