Honkai: Star Rail 3.0 - Aglaea interrogation answers

Spoiler warning: Beware some early story spoilers for Honkai: Star Rail 3.0 right off the bat here!

During "Distant Travelers, Listen to this World's Prayer" – the second Trailblaze Mission on Amphoreus, the new planet introduced with Honkai: Star Rail's 3.0 update – the Trailblazer and Dan Heng find themselves in some hot water with Aglaea, a major power player in Amphoreus's besieged capital city.

Aglaea is annoyed with you both for breaking a promise you made to her earlier, but is also determined to be fair, so she proposes a deal: she'll ask you four questions, and use her insight into your mind to determine whether your answers are truthful. Lie to her three times, however, and she'll have you both executed, courtesy of local death demi-goddess Castorice.

As is often the case, Dan Heng will be absolutely no help during this conversation, so it's all on you as the Trailblazer to come up with the right answers. To find out exactly what you need to say – as well as get an idea of the consequences of failure – read on below for our tried-and-tested Honkai: Star Rail Aglaea interrogation answers.

Honkai: Star Rail Aglaea interrogation answers

Question 1: Outlanders, why have you come to Amphoreus?

Answer #1: To solve the problems plaguing this world. Answer #2: To allow our journey to continue. Answer #3: To turn this place upside down!

Answer #2 is correct – remember that the Nameless are primarily in Amphoreus because they believe the planet has resources that will help solve the Astral Express's fuel shortage. Aglaea will dismiss the first answer because it's what the Trailblazer would like to believe about their own noble motives, but that doesn't make it the truth; and, of course, the third answer is just asking for trouble.

Question 2: Outlanders, why did you lend your aid to Okhema?

Answer #1: Because of our courageous spirit and selfless hearts! Answer #2: I regret what we did. We shouldn't have aided Okhema at all! Answer #3: To allow our journey to continue.

Answer #3 is correct, which you might have been able to suss given that it is identical to the correct response to Question 1 – the Nameless aided in the battle at least partly because Amphoreus's capital city seemed like their best hope in their search for fuel. The first answer is more self-serving idealism on the part of the Trailblazer, while the second answer is another prompt to stir up trouble for no good reason.

Question 3: Outlanders, if the current situation changed dramatically, could you eventually point your blades at Okhema and its citizens?

Answer #1: I… can't make any guarantees. Answer #2: Not a chance! Answer #3: I use a baseball bat, not a blade.

Answer #1 is correct – the Nameless have found themselves in the position of having to shift their loyalties before, after all, so this is the truth even if it's not particularly palatable at this exact moment. Luckily, Aglaea really means it when she says she doesn't care what you say as long as you tell it to her straight, so even if it doesn't seem very diplomatic to be honest here, you should be. The second answer is a hasty promise you know you might not be able to keep, and the third is just more of the Trailblazer's trademark backchat.

Question 4: Outlander, an unknown but surging power exists within your body… are you willing to use it to aid the Chrysos Heirs in slaying the gods?

Answer #1: Wait, you can even detect that? Answer #2: I am not willing, and I cannot agree to your request. Answer #3: It's one of the Destruction's seeds of disaster. Be careful, it might backfire.

Despite sounding potentially like more of our hero's misplaced idealism, Answer #2 actually is correct here, since the Trailblazer really is determined not to abuse their internal timebomb.

However, Answer #3 won't incur a strike either; Aglaea recognises it as an untrue statement, but she also senses that you're not exactly lying to her, but rather that you don't know the whole truth of this one yourself either. She's merciful enough to give you a pass under the circumstances.

Basically, just don't give the first answer, which Aglaea sees as an attempt at evasion and punishes accordingly.

What happens if you fail Aglaea's interrogation?

If you pass with two strikes or fewer, Aglaea welcomes the Nameless to stay in the city. However, Dan Heng objects, on the grounds that there is no need to entertain her hostility when Amphoreus isn't the only planet where the Express can potentially refuel.

If you incur three strikes, however, Aglaea will order Castorice to give you a painless ending, just as she threatened, and Castorice will seemingly begin placing you into a deadly trance.

However, either way, Phainon appears at this point to vouch for the Nameless, with Castorice quickly backing him up – the latter reveals that she never intended to go through with the execution, and called Phainon for help as soon as she realised what Aglaea was planning. Taken aback by her colleagues' united front with the two outlanders, Aglaea backs down from her earlier accusations, and the two outcomes merge again as the mission ends.

