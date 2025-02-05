Honkai Star Rail Aglaea build and teams

A Honkai Star Rail Aglaea build has a lot of ground to cover, thanks to the 5-star Remembrance character's strict stat needs - or, more to the point, her energy needs. Aglaea's basics are easy to cover, since she mostly needs speed and crit damage. However, she relies heavily on her ultimate and needs more energy than any other character to pull it off. That makes her tough to use except in specific circumstances.

Our Honkai Star Rail Aglaea build guide breaks down her best Light Cone and Relic options, with some tips for building Aglaea teams as well.

Honkai Star Rail Aglaea build

Light Cone: Time Woven Into Gold; Sweat Now, Cry Less

Relics: Hero of Triumphant Song

Ornaments: Lushaka, Sunken Seas; The Wondrous BananAmusement Park

Stats: Crit rate, crit damage, energy

If you’re looking for more specific breakdowns, keep scrolling or follow the links below.

Honkai Star Rail Aglaea Light Cone

Aglaea’s signature Light Cone is Time Woven Into Gold, which, as you’d expect from a signature, fits perfectly with her kit. It increases the equipping character’s speed by 12, and when they and their memosprite attack, the equipper gets a Brocade stack. Brocade stacks increase their crit damage by nine percent and stack six times, and at full stack capacity, the equipping character also gets a basic attack buff of nine percent per stack. That’s a total of 54 percent crit damage and 54 percent increased basic attack damage.

Image credit: HoYoverse

Few Remembrance Light Cones exist as of HSR 3.0, so your options are a bit limited. However, an easy-to-obtain alternative to Aglaea’s signature is Sweat Now, Cry Less. This 4-star Light Cone is a battle pass reward, so you’ll have to pay to unlock the premium tier. That also means it’ll take four additional version updates before you can reach max superimposition levels, but at least it’s guaranteed. Anyway, Sweat Now, Cry Less increases the user’s crit rate by 12 percent, and when their memosprite is on the field, the sprite and the equipping character deal 24 percent more damage.

Another 4-star choice is Geniuses’ Greetings, though it only comes from the Light Cone banner during specific banners. Geniuses’ Greetings increases the equipping character’s attack by 16 percent, and after the character uses their ultimate, they and their memosprite get a 20 percent buff to their basic attack damage.

The 3-star Reminescence is also a strong choice. When the equipping character’s memosprite’s turn begins, the sprite and the character get a Commemoration stack. It stacks four times, and each increases the sprite and character’s damage by eight percent, for a total of 32 percent extra damage. The stacks reset when the sprite leaves the field. It takes a few turns to get this Cone’s full benefit, which isn’t ideal in a turn-sensitive mode such as Memory of Chaos. However, it’s easier to get copies of 3-star Light Cones, so you could, ideally, end up with bigger buffs quickly even at the start of battle.

Just make sure to avoid investing in Victory in a Blink for Aglaea. It increases the equipping character’s crit damage by 12 percent, but the core of the ability – increasing party damage by eight percent – only works if the memosprite uses an ability on allies, which Aglaea’s won’t.

Honkai Star Rail Aglaea Relics

Aglaea has one perfect Relic set: Hero of Triumphant Song.

Two-piece effect: Increases attack by 12 percent

Four-piece effect: Increases speed by eight percent when the wearer’s memosprite is on-field, and when the sprite attacks, the wearer and their sprite get a 30 percent crit damage buff for two turns

Aglaea needs speed and crit damage more than anything else, so this is an excellent fit. New players should be able to use HSR’s early access feature to farm Hero of Triumphant Song even if they haven’t reached Amphoreus yet. If you’re playing at a point where that feature doesn’t exist, though, you could opt for two pieces of Band of Sizzling Thunder (increases lightning damage by 10 percent) and two pieces of Messenger Traversing Hackerspace (increases speed by six percent).

Image credit: HoYoverse

Honkai Star Rail Aglaea Ornaments

The Wondrous BananAmusement Park is Aglaea’s most useful Ornament set. It increases the wearer’s crit damage by 16 percent, and when the wearer’s summon is on the field, their crit damage increases by a further 32 percent.

A nice, if demanding, alternative is Rutilant Arena. It raises the wearer’s crit rate by eight percent, and once the rate reaches 70 percent or higher, their basic attack damage increases by 20 percent. Most of Aglaea’s damage comes from her enhanced basic and her memosprite’s basic attack, and having high crit rate coupled with crit damage from her relics, Light Cone, and team buffs means she’ll hit hard with every strike.

Honkai Star Rail Aglaea stats

One of Aglaea’s major bonus Traces grants her an attack buff equal to 720 percent of her speed, which sounds massive, and it kind of is. It equals roughly 1,100 extra attack for speed at 155, the cutoff point for the Glamoth ornament set’s high-end buff. At 120 speed, you get 864 bonus attack. The Trace also gives Aglaea an attack buff equal to 360 percent of her memosprite’s speed. The sprite starts with speed equal to 35 percent of Aglaea’s own. 155 for Aglaea equals 54 speed for the sprite, which is an extra 173 attack. 120 speed for Aglaea is 42 for the sprite, which turns into 143 extra attack.

The point of all this is that the attack difference between these two speed cutoffs is comparatively minimal – maybe 400 or so, which is a big number but not so big that it’s worth farming Relics endlessly to get the perfect substats. That’s doubly true considering the sprite’s talent. Aglaea inflicts the Seam Stitch state on foes she attacks when her sprite is present, and when the sprite attacks, she and it gain 44/63 extra speed, a buff that can stack up to six times.

Image credit: HoYoverse

You want to stack speed on Aglaea to help her and her sprite build those Seam Stitch buffs as quickly as possible – not to eke out incremental attack gains. If you want a meta build, theorycrafters have delved far into the possibilities using Aglaea and Sunday with precise requirements for getting three, even four actions into a rotation, but it requires heavy investment in speed for both of them. Sunday’s speed needs to reach past 160 and Aglaea's at least 155 before battle starts. That’s all grand, but also impractical for most situations unless you have plenty of materials for crafting Relic substats and rerolling them.

TL;DR: Your Aglaea doesn’t have to act three or four times in a single or or zero cycle endgame battles. Put as much speed on her as you can, but don’t ruin your enjoyment for it.

Also don’t neglect energy regeneration or crit rate. Whether you’re pursuing a meta build or just want a tough fighter, her ultimate is what activates her biggest buffs, and it's costly.

Body: Crit rate > crit damage

Feet: Speed

Sphere: Attack percent or lightning damage

Rope: Energy regeneration

Some popular early theory builds prioritized attack for the rope, but Aglaea has enough of that from her passive talents.

Honkai Star Rail Aglaea teams

Aglaea is a slightly demanding hypercarry unit, as she needs at least one support to help her reach full potential. She has a ready-made teammate in the Remembrance Trailblazer, but she also works effectively with Harmony units who manipulate turn order – Robin, Sunday, Bronya, even Sparkle, though her 75 percent advance-forward makes things trickier than they need to be.

Image credit: HoYoverse

These options are ideal, but also not strictly necessary. An Aglaea with good speed and the Remembrance Trailblazer still leaves you room for another damage dealer or debuffer before your sustain unit, and the good thing about the Remembrance Trailblazer is that their buffs are party-wide.

An ideal team would be something like:

Aglaea

Sunday

Remembrance Trailblazer

Huohuo or other sustain

Though you’re limited to scenarios where most major enemies have lightning weakness. A more versatile team could be something like:

Aglaea

Robin

Dr Ratio or Topaz

Sustain

While Tingyun's fallen out of fashion lately, her energy regeneration ability is almost essential if you want to use Aglaea effectively. Consider using her as a support if you're struggling to keep Aglaea's energy up.

What tier is Aglaea in HSR?

Aglaea hits hard, but only under the right circumstances. Her damage decreases a lot when her ultiamte isn't active, and she's designed to work primarily with Sunday. That's before even getting into the issues with her ridiculously high ultimate cost of 350 energy. Other units better suited to Aglaea or methods to offset that energy cost without Sunday will likely pop up later, but for now, these strict requirements leave her in our HSR tier list's A rank.

Head over to our Star Rail codes page for some freebies to help with your next pulls, whether you're after Robin or saving for a future banner.