Up until now, you’ve probably never heard of a tale known as the Adventurous Moles. Well, Honkai Star Rail is about to ensure that you certainly never forget about it now that you have. A side quest assigned by Hook’s friend, Julian, you’re expected to do a lot of reading.

Honkai Star Rail is always full of reading, right? Well, simply put, Adventurous Moles takes the piss. So much so, that I’m convinced Hoyoverse are making a joke out of themselves on purpose. Either way, we’ve rewards to reap, so here’s how to complete the Adventurous Moles side quest in Honkai Star Rail.

How to unlock the Adventurous Moles side quest in Honkai Star Rail

If you’re yet to unlock the Adventurous Moles side quest in Honkai Star Rail, you’ve a couple of things to tick off your to-do list first.

You’ll want to have completed Hook’s first companion mission, Hook’s Treasure, and beaten Cocolia during ‘The Return’ Trailblaze Mission. As you hit Trailblaze Level 21, the quest will be unlocked, and you can go speak with Julian outside of Natasha’s Clinic in Belobog’s Underworld.

The quest will start with Julian introducing you to the Adventurous Moles, except the special edition that he has is missing a lot of pages. It’s your job to use the clues provided in the existing pages to locate the missing ones!

Adventurous Moles - Great Mine Puzzle

The first area we need to visit in the Adventurous Moles side quest is Belobog’s Great Mine. Head to the area marked on the map below, where you’ll find one page of the book on a nearby barrel.

Make your way over to this part of the Great Mine.

Collect the Adventurous Moles page from these barrels.

Now, we have a small puzzle to solve here. Advance up the small hill and into the area with lamps and fences; you’ll notice that one lamp is missing from the fence. Pick up the lamp in the middle of the area and place it in the empty space on the fence.

Pop the miner's lamp where it belongs for your treasure to be revealed.

Your first hidden treasure chest will now be revealed. Grab your loot, and head over to Backwater Pass.

Adventurous Moles - Backwater Pass Puzzle

When it comes to locating the Adventurous Moles page in Backwater Pass, you’ll want to head to the area marked on the map below.

Make your way to this area of the map, where you'll find the Adventurous Moles page on a bench.

Place this chair flat on the ground to reveal your treasure.

On a bench here, you’ll find your next page. To retrieve your treasure here, take a look at all the chairs in the area; one of them will be upside down on a table. Interact with it, and choose to place it flat on the floor. Doing so will reveal your next hidden treasure chest! Now, onto Rivet Town.

Adventurous Moles - Rivet Town Puzzle

Over in Rivet Town, head to the area marked on the map below and grab the next page of Adventurous Moles from the table here.

Make your way to this area of Rivet Town, where you'll find a page of the Adventurous Moles on a desk.

Then, take a look at the two shelves in the area with boxes on them. What we need to here is easy; simply arrange the boxes on both shelves so that they’re matching. You only need to move one box to do this!

Rearrange the boxes on these two shelves so that they match each other.

Once that’s done, go ahead and loot your third hidden treasure chest. Last, but not least, we’re off to tidy up Silvermane Guard Restricted Area.

Adventurous Moles - Silvermane Guard Restricted Area Puzzle

Make your way to the Silvermane Guard Restricted Area. You’ll find the next page of the Adventurous Moles right by the Space Anchor here, pinned to the wall.

Head over to this area, and grab the Adventurous Moles page from the wall by the Space Anchor.

Now, to reveal our chest, we have to do a little tidying up. Every gun rack in the area should have three guns on it; no more, and no less. There are three gun racks in total in the area that we can interact with, all of which are shown in the images below.

When you approach a gun rack, you’ll need to interact with a nearby gun to pick it up, and then place it on the rack.

The first gun rack isn't too far from where you grabbed the Adventurous Moles page.

The second gun rack is beside Gepard.

The final gunrack is a little further past Gepard.

Once those guns are tidied up, your fourth and final hidden treasure chest will reveal itself. With all the treasure collected, and pages we needed acquired, we can return to Julian.

Julian will then have you head off to Belobog’s Administrative District, where you must speak with bookseller Nika about the copy of Adventurous Moles which you have helped restore.

Once that’s done, the Adventurous Moles side quest in Honkai Star Rail is completed, and you’ll get yourself some Trailblaze EXP, Sparse Aether, Stellar Jade and more for your efforts.

