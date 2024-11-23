The Honkai Star Rail 2.7 release date is coming up fast, bringing a free 5-star character and a new home decorating mode

HoYoverse announced the Honkai Star Rail 2.7 release date in the RPG’s latest livestream and previewed what’s ahead, including the Penacony finale and a new home decorating mode. There’s the usual set of new character banners as well, along with some smaller events – another photography expedition with March 7 and the chance to get a free 5-star character of your choosing from the general banner.

In addition to Honkai Star Rail 2.7's release date, we've outlined what to expect from the new version, including HSR 2.7's events.

Honkai Star Rail 2.7 release date

Honkai Star Rail 2.7 goes live on Dec. 4, 2024, or, if you’re in the U.S., late on Dec. 3, 2024, after the usual round of maintenance the night (or evening) before. It runs for six weeks, with a new set of character banners appearing halfway through, and it gives way to Honkai Star Rail 3.0 in January 2025.

Honkai Star Rail 2.7 story

With the planet Amphoreus just over the horizon, HSR 2.7 is wrapping up loose Penacony plot threads. Sunday descends from the heavens as a mortal and seeks a way to create his utopia without relying on otherworldly powers, while the Trailblazer reunites with Tingyun – except she’s not really Tingyun anymore. After Phantylia stole Tingyun’s body, identity, and memories, Ruan Mei rescued what was left of the Foxian, and the result is a being who calls herself Fugue. HoYoverse said Fugue’s quest to recover her old self is the other major part of HSR 2.7.

Honkai Star Rail 2.7 characters

We’ve discussed the HSR 2.7 banners at length, but the short version is that you can expect Sunday and Fugue to take center stage.

Honkai Star Rail 2.7 events

Version 2.7’s flagship event involves the Trailblazer finally getting a room, after spending over a year loitering around the train’s corridors and, I guess, sleeping on the floor? I’m sure AO3 has answers to that question, but anyway. The Cosmic Home Decor event sees you clear out a storage room and transform it with furnishings, accessories, and whatever else you can get your hands on to suit your tastes.

The Cosmic Home Decor event coincides with the Express getting a new Party Car. Here, passengers can relax and unwind in a swanky parlor and bar area, which is probably a lot more fun than traveling across the galaxy just to stand awkwardly in the reception room like they did before.

Then there’s the Between the Frames event, where you and March 7th help Mr Reca put on a photography exhibition..

HoYoverse also teased a long-awaited feature for HSR 3.0 – Relic rerolls. It’s even more convenient than Genshin Impact’s customization feature. You can use Wishful Resin to set specific substats when you’re creating a customized Relic, and you can roll Veritable Dice for a chance to reroll which stat randomly increases when you level a Relic up.

Honkai Star Rail 2.7 free 5-star character

From the start of HSR 2.7 through the end of HSR 3.2, you can speak with Pom-Pom to get the “Gift of the Trailblazer,” a one-time voucher you can redeem to choose any 5-star character off the regular banner. Those are:

Welt

Himeko

Bronya

Gepard

Clara

Yanqing

Bailu

These folks might’ve been around since the start, but Bronya remains one of the game’s best supports, while Clara and Himeko are excellent choices for Pure Fiction and the Memory of Chaos alike. Just don’t go for Bailu. Her revive sounds useful, though it’s outclassed by every other healer at this point. Yanqing is also decidedly Not Good, since an enemy attack ruins his setup and decreases how much damage he can deal until you set him up again.

Check out our up-to-date Honkai Star Rail codes list if you need some extra Jade for HSR 2.7's banners, but make sure to think about whether you need them for your team. HoYoverse is introducing Remembrance as a playable path in Honkai Star Rail 3.0.