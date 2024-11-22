Honkai Star Rail 2.7 banners shine the spotlight on your dead friend Fugue and your old enemy Sunday

HoYoverse aired the big Honkai Star Rail 2.7 livestream and showed off who’s inbound in the HSR 2.7 banners. Sunday – the same Sunday who’s antics played merry havoc with Penacony earlier in the 2.X updates – is making his debut, and Tingyun – Fugue brings an old friend back to life. These banners likely come as no surprise if you keep up with the drip marketing, but we did get to see some of their skills in action, along with some story context in the version’s official trailer.

If you’re set on Nihility and Harmony characters, but want a second shot at recruiting some past characters, HSR 2.7 has some good’uns coming up.

We’ve broken who to expect in the Honkai Star Rail 2.7 banners below, along with a bit about how Fugue and Sunday work in battle.

Honkai Star Rail 2.7 banners – Sunday and Jing Yuan

The first round of banners goes live on Dec. 4, 2024, and features Sunday, now descended from the heavens and determined to create a utopia as a simple human – simple, but pretty special. He’s a 5-star Harmony character, and his combat abilities combine Bronya, Tingyun, and Sparkle’s best features, with a skill that advances action while buffing damage and an ultimate that increases crit damage and restores energy. Sunday’s talent also means his skill grants the chosen character a hefty crit rate buff.

Joining him on a separate banner is Jing Yuan, a 5-star Lightning Erudition character. Jing Yuan’s big thing is summoning his Lightning Lord – not a euphemism – once per round. The Lightning Lord deals damage up to 10 times to all enemies depending on how often Jing Yuan used his skill and ultimate before the Lord appeared.

If you already have Jing Yuan, Sunday makes a potent ally for him. Advancing his actions lets him build the Lightning Lord’s damage more effectively, and the crit rate and damage buffs make the Lord more useful.

As ever, HoYoverse didn’t say which 4-star characters will turn up on these banners.

Honkai Star Rail 2.7 banners – Fugue and Firefly

When the banners change over on Dec. 25, 2024, we’ll see Tingyun – Fugue take the stage along with a Firefly rerun. Fugue is what’s left of Tingyun after Ruan Mei saved her from Phantylia way back in version 1.2’s story, a husk with no identity. Fugue is a 5-star Nihility character whose skill increases the target’s break damage and lets them reduce enemy toughness even if there’s no corresponding weakness. She also has a chance of reducing an enemy’s defense, and her talent applies Cloudflame Luster, which makes enemies take Fire break damage a second time under certain circumstances. Allies who attack broken enemies afflicted with Cloudflame Luster will deal Super Break Damage. No wonder she’s here with Firefly, then.

Firefly, who's running on the other banner alongside Fugue, turns into the battle bot SAM for combat, implants Fire weaknesses, and deals exceptionally high damage that scales with her break effect.

Check out our up-to-date Honkai Star Rail codes list if you need some extra Jade for these banners, but make sure to think about whether you need any of these fine folks for your team. HoYoverse is introducing Remembrance as a playable path in Honkai Star Rail 3.0.