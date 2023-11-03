If you click on a link and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Read our editorial policy.
Here are the Honkai Star Rail 1.5 Livestream Codes

You've got 24 hours to redeem all these working codes.

Kafka, from Honkai Star Rail, stands in the middle of the screen, demonstrating an attack.
Image credit: HoYoverse
The Honkai Star Rail 1.5 livestream codes have just dropped, which – as anyone that plays Genshin Impact or any other HoYoverse games knows – means you now have 24 hours to redeem them in order to get your in-game bonuses.

Below, we have collected all Honkai Star Rail 1.5 livestream codes, and provided a step-by-step guide on how to redeem HSR codes. Safe to say, then, you’ll be able to reap the rewards in no time.

Honkai Star Rail 1.5 livestream codes

Below are the codes from the Honkai Star Rail 1.5 livestream:

  • JB9BE7K5RQY3: 100 Stellar Jade, 10k Credits
  • HT8BX7JL89Z7: 100 Stellar Jade, 5 Traveler's Guides
  • 6B9BFPK58Q3T: 100 Stellar Jade, 4 Refined Aether

You have only 24 Hours to redeem these codes in-game. After that time, all of these codes will expire and you will not be able to redeem them and claim your rewards.

How to redeem Honkai Star Rail codes

Like other HoYoverse games, Star Rail codes can be redeemed both in-game and through an official website.

How to redeem Star Rail codes on the website

Honkai Star Rail Redeem Code page
Image credit: VG247/HoYoverse

If you're not seeing the option to redeem Honkai Star Rail codes in-game then you can do it on the official HoYoverse website. Head to the Honkai Star Rail Redeem Code page, log in with your HoYoverse account, and choose the server you are playing on. The site should then add your Character Nickname in for you automatically, and then you just have to paste in one of the working Star Rail codes in and click "Redeem". If you've entered in a valid code, you'll get a notification saying it has gone through, and then you can grab your rewards via the in-game mail system.

How to redeem Star Rail codes within the game

To redeem Honkai Star Rail codes in-game, you'll need to:

  • Tap the mobile phone in the top left of the screen.
    • Honkai Star Rail's The Trailblazer looking at the camera
    Image credit: VG247/HoYoverse
  • Then select the button showing three dots on the right.
    • Image of The Trailblazer with an arrow pointing at the top right of the screen
    Image credit: VG247/HoYoverse
  • Choose "Redemption Code".
    • Image of The Trailblazer with an arrow pointing at the 'Redemption Code' button
    Image credit: VG247/HoYoverse
  • And then enter your code and click "Confirm".
    • Honkai Star Rail Redemption Code box
    Image credit: VG247/HoYoverse

After redeeming a Honkai Star Rail code in-game you'll once again have to go to the in-game mailbox to claim your rewards.

Honkai: Star Rail

Android, iOS, PS5, PC

