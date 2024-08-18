"Team Cherry is still cooking" - Geoff Keighley wants you to know you shouldn't expect Hollow Knight: Silksong at Gamescom Opening Night Live

Expecting to see Hollow Knight: Silksong at Gamescom Opening Night Live? You definitely shouldn't, as long as Geoff Keighley isn't lying to us.

With every single games showcase that is announced, there is always one game that you can spot in the replies: Hollow Knight: Silksong. It's no surprise, ever since its reveal as a standalone title in 2019, fans have been clamouring for a release date, and there hasn't been that many updates from Team Cherry since then. Back in 2022 it was at least confirmed that it would be coming to Xbox Game Pass day one, and in 2023 the official Xbox Twitter account much too confidently claimed it would be out the same year. Many showcases later, here we are over halfway through 2024, and there's still no indication as to when it might be released - but of course, that hasn't stopped fans asking if it'll show up next week at Gamescom Opening Night Live. The answer? No.

Yesterday, on his personal Twitter account, The Game Awards host Geoff Keighley said: "Just to get this out of the way, no Silksong on Tuesday at ONL. Team Cherry is still cooking." That'll obviously be disappointing for fans who had somehow convinced themselves that this was the one, but honestly feels pretty par for the course when it comes to Silksong at this point in time. Really, it'll be out when it's out, and there are constantly too many games these days anyway, so just play something else while you wait, alright?

Just to get this out of the way, no Silksong on Tuesday at ONL. @TeamCherryGames is still cooking. pic.twitter.com/FlQHlc26zo — Geoff Keighley (@geoffkeighley) August 17, 2024

This isn't the first time Keighley has had to set expectations for one of his shows. Prior to Summer Game Fest, Keighley made it clear that titles like Kingdom Hearts 4, which is a bit MIA at the moment, wouldn't be there (but he hasn't done the same for Gamescom ONL, so let's set ourselves up for disappointment, Kingdom Hearts fans).

However, the host has offered a list of games you can expect to see during ONL, which includes Indiana Jones and the Great Circle, Little Nightmares 3, and Monster Hunter Wilds, as well as "many new game announcements, surprises and special guests." We'll see, Geoff. We'll see.