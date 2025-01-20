Sorry, Hollow Knight fans, but it turns out that Silksong release date cake theory was just a "nothingburger" after all

Hollow Knight: Silksong fans might have gotten ahead of themselves once again, as a theory about an old cake recipe turns out to be bogus.

It's been about six years since Team Cherry announced that Hollow Knight: Silksong would be a full-on sequel as opposed to the DLC expansion it was originally intended to be for the first game. Since then, there's been a few delays, some more platform confirmations, but not much in the way of a confirmation of an actual release date. This changed last week when fans noticed that a member of Team Cherry had changed their Discord tag and profile picture, the picture being a picture of a slice of chocolate cake. The relevance of the cake? Well, the image came from a recipe that was published on April 2, 2024… the same day that the first Nintendo Switch 2 Direct will take place.

You can quickly see how fans took that as a weird little hint that Silksong would finally be getting a release date in that Direct. But, unfortunately, it turns out that's not the case at all, and might just be a weird coincidence (or a bit of trolling from said Team Cherry member, but that would be assuming they knew the April Direct date ahead of time). Hollow Knight YouTuber fireb0rn took to Twitter recently to explain that marketing and publishing manager for Hollow Knight: Silksong Matthew "Leth" Griffin reached out to them to "confirm there was no Silksong ARG and that the changes to William's account and the tweet were a nothingburger. Apologies to have misled everyone. The cake was a lie."

Yes the game is real, progressing and will release. <3 — Matthew Griffin (@griffinmatta) January 18, 2025

A fan then quoted this tweet from fireb0rn to ask Griffin if the game is progressing at all and if it's even real, with Griffin simply responding "Yes the game is real, progressing and will release." Not the release date news many might have hoped for, but hey, good things come to those who wait.