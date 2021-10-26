Hitman 3 Season of Wrath is the final Seven Deadly Sins Act and it's live

The seventh, and final act in the Season of Sin is upon us, and Hitman 3 players will need to go "deep into the mind of an angry Agent 47" to survive against their enemies.

In this season, you will need to be faster and smarter to outmanoeuvre opponents. It’s "Dartmoor by night" and if you come out on top, you’ll unlock new sin-themed items and a suit.

The final act of the Seven Deadly Sins campaign is based on the sin of Wrath, and in it, you will need to defend the manor against relentless enemies.

The Wrath Termination Escalation takes place in a night-time version of Dartmoor. Here, you will face three stages of increasingly difficult combat against heavily armed enemies who become harder and harder to take down. If you survive, you’ll be able to unlock firepower of your own to get an advantage.

Today also marks the start of Halloween in the game. Orson, a well-known character from Hitman 2, stars in the Mills Reverie Escalation which finds you infiltrating his dreams.

There are three stages, and the Escalation will constantly challenge you. If you make it through all of the stages, the Tactical Wetsuit and Bat Shuriken are yours to keep.

The Mills Reverie Escalation will be available until November 29 for all Free Starter Pack players and permanently available for all Hitman 3 owners.

That's not all coming with this season. On October 29 a new Elusive Target will go live. In this mission, Agent 47 returns to Chongqing to tackle a target known as The Rage with the nickname 'Crusher'. He’s a former middleweight champion who’s on the run for "taking one fight too far."

You’ll have 10 days to take him down.

In November, the location rotation will see Hokkaido return. The final location from Hitman 1 will be available for 10 days. All of your weapons and items that you’ve unlocked through your career will be available and you will be able to try to top your high score on Doki Doki Pow Pow.

While on Hokkaido, you will have an Elusive Target to dispatch come November 12. Here, The Fugitive gives new meaning to the word elusive, as he is currently undergoing facial reconstruction surgery. In order to oust him, you will need to collect clues as you go about discovering which patient is your target.

Find the right target, and you will earn the White Yukata robe.

You can also expect Wrath-inspired contracts created by Io Interactive. There will be three in all added to the game on November 18. Featured Contracts by community will go live on November 25.

Complete Featured Contracts and get rewarded with the Professional Screwdriver.

Other content includes the Ice Cold Cowboy Challenge on Hokkaido where you can unlock the Polar Survival Suit.