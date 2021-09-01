Hitman 3 Season of Gluttony brings with it two Elusive Targets and Bangkok returns to the rotation

The season of Gluttony has arrived in Hitman 3.

This new season of content contains Elusive Targets, Featured Contracts, and more for the Agent 47’s out there.

To see this content please enable targeting cookies. Manage cookie settings

It all starts with Act 5 of the Seven Deadly Sins. This premium content includes the Gluttony Gobble Escalation, the Maximalist Shotgun, Bubble Queen Gum Pack, and the Profligacy Suit.

It also includes The Procurers, which is the Dartmoor Elusive Target. Here, two individuals each sport unique talents; one is a famous chef and the other is an embalmer. Together, they’ve forged a bond and made some enemies along the way. From September 3, you will have 10 days to take them out.

A new location rotation sees Bangkok return. In this location, the Himmapan Hotel and Spa is the main area on the map. Free Starter Pack players can enjoy this location for 10 days, starting on September 9.

The next Elusive Target is located in Bangkok, and your goal is to perform a hit on food critic Wen Ts’ai. He is very critical and has made enemies because of it, so he has hired a security team to protect him while at the Himmapan hotel.

For those who haven’t played the Elusive Target mission in Bangkok yet, the Casual Suit with Gloves will unlock if you can complete the contract and make it out alive.

The next season will focus on Envy and it kicks off on September 28 and will be the final act of the Seven Deadly Sins. During the season you can expect a full roster of live content, new unlockable items, and the highly-requested return of Shoulder Swap. This allows you to swap which of Agent 47’s shoulders the game camera is positioned behind.

A full reveal of the Season of Envy will be shown in a livestream sometime before September 28.