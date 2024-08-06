High on Life is getting an animated series, and one of its stars - not that one - is producing it

Squanch Games' High on Life is going the way of the animated series, with the voice behind one of its talking guns serving as producer.

As reported by Deadline, Curb Your Enthusiasm actor JB Smoove is currently set to produce an animated adaptation of the 2022 comedy shooter High On Life. Apparently Smoove's new production company, Alternate Side Productions, will be working on the show alongside original developer Squanch Games, as well as Striker Entertainment, and while he hasn't officially been cast yet, Deadline has heard there's a strong chance he will. Russel Binder and Mandy Bardisbanian from Striker Entertainment are also set to executive produce the series too.

In a statement, Smoove said, "When Squanch Games originally reached out to JB Smoove (I like to talk about myself in the third person) about voicing a character in their incredible video game High On Life, my first question was what does my character look like? They told me that I would be a fish that shoots…which makes perfect sense to me! As a Vegan I feel a fish should have the right to defend itself! I mean right?!

"And now that I’m partnered with Squanch Games and Striker Entertainment to bring the hilarious High On Life to series it feels like it was inevitable! They invited me to join them in the gaming universe and now I’m helping them move into the TV world! It’s a case of a game recognizing game! High on Life is wild, weird, and wonderful, and the series is going to be that and more! Get ready to laugh your way through space with some unforgettable characters like myself! We are locked and loaded and ready to go!"

While I can imagine several cast members returning to voice their characters for the series, there's one notable one unlikely to. In 2023 it was reported that Roiland had been arrested and charged with felony domestic battery and false imprisonment in 2020, with this report then leading to further allegations of abuse by the actor. This then led to his removal from the show he's best known for co-creating, Rick and Morty, as both a writer and voice actor, and he also resigned from Squanch Games.