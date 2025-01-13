Don't get too sad, but Hideo Kojima appears to be getting introspective about how long he can keep making games as he approaches "crunch time" on his current projects

Hideo Kojima isn't getting any younger, and he seems to know that too, as the developer has shared some thoughts about how long he can keep making games for.

The dream of any artist is to keep making things for as long as they possibly can, no matter how successful they may or may not be. Metal Gear Solid and Death Stranding creator Hideo Kojima is obviously on the higher end of that success, but even he's wondering how long he can keep going for apparently. Those of you that are aware of Kojima are probably aware that he is a poster - he's constantly sharing his thoughts on Twitter about things he's read and watched.

Some fans have even figured out a code (if he just says "watched [insert movie]" it was bad, if he wrote a paragraph about it it was good, and if he wrote multiple paragraphs he loved it), but his posts also offer an insight that you don't always get from big name devs. For example, Kojima recently shared that he read Ridley Scott: A Retrospective, a book that you can probably guess the contents of, which prompted Kojima to question how long he can keep game development up. "At this age, I can’t help but think about how much longer I’ll be able to stay 'creative,'" Kojima wrote.

"I want to keep going for the rest of my life, but is it 10 more years? 20? Every day feels like I’m racing against the clock. Even now, at 87, Ridley Scott is still active. And back when he was past 60 - my current stage in life - he created the masterpiece 'Gladiator.'" Bear in mind, this does also come a few days after Kojima tweeted about crunching on the current game he's working on.

At this age, I can't help but think about how much longer I'll be able to stay "creative." I want to keep going for the rest of my life, but is it 10 more years? 20? Every day feels like I'm racing against the clock. Even now, at 87, Ridley Scott is still active. And back when he… https://t.co/HivXYY4PHC — HIDEO_KOJIMA (@HIDEO_KOJIMA_EN) January 13, 2025

"The most demanding period of game development - both physically and mentally- commonly known as 'crunch time.' On top of mixing and Japanese voice recording, there’s an inevitable pile of other tasks: writing comments, explanations, essays, interviews, discussions, and non-game-related work. It’s incredibly tough."

Presumably he's talking about Death Stranding 2 and not OD here, given the former has a 2025 release date. Here's hoping the studio doesn't have to crunch too much, given how prolific of a problem it is in the industry (and let's hope it's mostly just confined to Kojima - no offence, but it is on the studio's head to avoid situations like these).