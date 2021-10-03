Here's your first look at River City Girls 2

We already knew that River City Girls 2 was in the works, but we've not seen a lot about it since it was revealed earlier this year. Now, thanks to a new trailer shown off at Tokyo Games Show 2021, we've actually been able to see the follow-up to the 2019 indie hit in action – and it looks great.

Picking up shortly after the original, River City Girls 2 brings Misako and Kyoko back into the fray as the two characters set out on an all-new beat-’em-up adventure across the mean streets of River City. You can check out the debut trailer – complete with gorgeous graphics and killer soundtrack – below.

A press release for the game confrims that the sequel will include "new moves, new enemies, new recruits, new environments, and the return of an old foe" as well as" await, along with "the same over-the-top sense of humor and adrenaline-pumping combat of its predecessor". The game will also feature two-player co-op action both locally and online.

River City Girls 2 is due out for PlayStation 5, Xbox Series, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Switch, and PC via Steam in 2022, though a more specific release date has not been announced at the time of writing.