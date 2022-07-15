God of War Ragnarök pre-orders are now live in the UK, including the Launch, Collector's and Jotnar Editions for PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5. On this page, you can find out exactly where you can pre-order the PlayStation exclusive, how much each version will be and what they include, plus what day God of War Ragnarök comes out.

The latest game in the God of War series is set sometime after the PS4 title, God of War, and continues the story of father-son pair Kratos and Atreus. The 2018 title was added to the PS Plus Extra and Premium catalogue in June, but the God of War sequel won't be getting a day-one release on PlayStation Plus.

It's also been confirmed that there won't be a free next-gen upgrade from PS4 to PS5. You can pay an extra $10/ £10 to upgrade to the PS5 if you want to switch from the last-gen to current-gen version.

God of War Ragnarök release date

Until quite recently, it was a bit up in the air about when the game was coming out. It initially had a 2021 release date however it was delayed until 2022. Many were even speculating it might not be released until 2023, however, Sony have now confirmed that God of War Ragnarök is set to be released on 9th November 2022. It was also announced that God of War Ragnarök pre-orders would be available on Friday, July 15th from 10am ET/ 7am PT in the US, and from 10am in the UK.

God of War: Ragnarök Launch Edition

When you buy the God of War Ragnarök launch edition, you can get two cosmetic skins: the Kratos Risen Snow Armor and the Atreus Risen Snow Tunic.

God of War: Ragnarök Collector's Edition

The God of War: Ragnarök Collector's Edition includes:

A collectible box that's designed to look like the Knowledge Keeper's Shrine from God of War.

A printed voucher code for the full God of War Ragnarök game on PS4 and PS5 consoles.

A Steelbook Display Case (no game disc included)

2” Vanir Twins Carvings

Dwarven Dice Set

16” Mjölnir Replica

You'll also receive the following digital items:

Kratos Darkdale Armor

Atreus Darkdale Attire (cosmetic)

Darkdale Blades Handles for the Blades of Chaos

Darkdale Axe Grip for the Leviathan Axe

Official God of War Ragnarök Digital Soundtrack

Dark Horse Digital Mini Artbook

Avatar Set

PlayStation 4 Theme

God of War: Ragnarök Jotnar Edition

The God of War Ragnarök Jötnar Edition includes the following:

Printed voucher code for the full God of War Ragnarök game on PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5 consoles.

7-Inch Vinyl Record with music by Bear McCreary

The Falcon, Bear, and Wolf Pin Set

The Legendary Draupnir Ring

Brok’s Dice Set

Yggdrasil Cloth Map

A Steelbook Display Case (no game disc included)

2” Vanir Twins Carvings

16” Mjölnir Replica

You'll also receive the following digital items:

We'll add more US and UK retailers as they go live, including the cheapest places to pre-order it. Our everything we know page covers the latest news and updates about God of War: Ragnarök gameplay, trailers and more, so definitely check that out if you want to know all the ins and outs ahead of its release.