FIFA 23 is the latest installment in EA's long-running soccer (or football) game franchise which will cover the 2022/23 season. It wil launch for PS5/PS4, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, and PC, on September the 27th 2022.

PS5 and Xbox Series X/S players will get to experience the next-gen HyperMotion2 Technology that is new for FIFA 23, so if you want to try it on day one you can find out the best places to pre-order it in the US and UK down below.

FIFA 23 pre-orders, versions and bonus content

FIFA 23 has three main versions available to pre-order: Standard Edition, Ultimate Edition, and Legacy Edition. There is also a Sam Kerr edition which is the Standard Edition with Australian star, Sam Kerr, on the cover instead of France's Kylian Mbappé, and there are some digital versions as well with exclusive discounts.

Here's where you can pre-order FIFA 23.

FIFA 23 Standard Edition pre-orders

Pre-ordering the Standard Edition of FIFA 23 will score you the following bonuses:

FUT Team of the Week 1 Player Item (Untradeable)

Kylian Mbappé Loan Item, for 5 FUT matches

FUT Ambassador Loan Player Pick, for 3 FUT matches

Career Mode Homegrown Talent, local youth prospect with world-class potential

Where to buy FIFA 23 Standard Edition in the US

PS4

PS5

Xbox One

Xbox Series X/S

PC

FIFA 23 Standard Edition on PC - $60 from EA

Where to buy FIFA 23 Standard Edition in the UK

PS4

PS5

FIFA 23 Standard Edition- £70 from Amazon UK

FIFA 23 Standard Edition- £65 from Very

FIFA 23 Standard Edition- £65 from Game

FIFA 23 Standard Edition- £55 from The Game Collection

Xbox One

FIFA 23 Standard Edition- £60 from Amazon UK

FIFA 23 Standard Edition- £55 from Very

FIFA 23 Standard Edition- £55 from Game

FIFA 23 Standard Edition- £48 from The Game Collection

Xbox Series X/S

FIFA 23 Standard Edition- £70 from Amazon UK

FIFA 23 Standard Edition- £65 from Very

FIFA 23 Standard Edition- £65 from Game

FIFA 23 Standard Edition- £55 from The Game Collection

PC

FIFA 23 Legacy Edition pre-orders

Where to buy FIFA 23 Legacy Edition for Nintendo Switch in the US

Where to buy FIFA 23 Legacy Edition for Nintendo Switch in the UK

FIFA 23 Sam Kerr Edition pre-orders

For the first time players can play with women's club teams in the Barclay's Women's Super League and Division 1 Arkema, and to mark the occasion Australia and Chelsea forward Sam Kerr has become the first woman to feature on the cover of a FIFA game on their own.

The Sam Kerr Edition of FIFA 23 is the same as the Standard Edition of the game, but features the Aussie star as the sole cover player to celebrate her success and the addition of women's club teams, so you'll get the same pre-order bonuses.

Where to buy FIFA 23 Sam Kerr Edition in the UK

FIFA 23 Ultimate Edition pre-orders

Pre-ordering the Ulimate Edition of FIFA 23 will get you these bonuses:

Pre-purchase by August 21st to receive a limited-time FIFA World Cup™ FUT Hero Player Item (Untradeable) on Nov 11

4,600 FIFA Points

3 days of early access

FUT Ones to Watch Player Item (Untradeable)

FUT Team of the Week 1 Player Item (Untradeable)

Kylian Mbappé Loan Item, for 5 FUT matches

FUT Ambassador Loan Player Pick, for 3 FUT matches

Career Mode Homegrown Talent, local youth prospect with world-class potential

Where to Buy FIFA 23 Ultimate Edition in the US

Where to Buy FIFA 23 Ultimate Edition in the UK

FIFA 23 PlayStation and Xbox Digital Edition pre-orders and discount

You can land a 10 per cent discount when you pre-purchase FIFA 23 through your FIFA 22 game. Simply boot up your copy of FIFA 22 on your console or PC and select "Pre-order FIFA 23" from the game's main menu to score the discount at checkout. If you're an EA Play subscriber, you can save an extra 10 per cent discount, making it 20 per cent off in total.

If you don't own the previous game or subscribe to EA Play, you can pre-order digital versions from the links below.

Where to buy FIFA 23 Digital Version in the US

PlayStation

Xbox

Where to buy FIFA 23 Digital Version in the UK

PlayStation

Xbox

We'll add more places that you can pre-order FIFA 23 in the UK and the US as they become available, including the cheapest places to get each edition.