Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II (not to be confused with 2009's Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2) is the latest instalment in the Call of Duty franchise. It is being developed by Infinity Ward and is due to release on the 28th of October for PS5/PS4, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, and PC.

Modern Warfare II is the direct sequel of 2019's Modern Warfare and will start new a era for the franchise with a new unified engine that will also be the basis for Call of Duty: Warzone 2.0. If you're excited to start playing the new Call of Duty, which won't see another game for two years now, you can see the best places to pre-order in the US and UK down below.

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II pre-orders, versions and bonus content

Modern Warfare II has two editions available to pre-order: Standard Edition and Vault Edition.

Here's where you can pre-order Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II Standard Edition pre-orders

Pre-ordering the physical standard edition of Modern Warfare II will get you the full game as well as early access to the multiplayer beta.

Where to buy Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II Standard Edition in the US

In the US Walmart is selling the Call of Duty Endowment edition which is the same as the standard edition but also grants you 3 Call of Duty Endowment themed in-game items including; Calling Card, Animated Emblem and Weapon Sticker, as well as a free pair of KontrolFreek Performance Thumbsticks.

PS4

PS5

Xbox One/Series X

PC

Where to buy Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II Standard Edition in the UK

In the UK, pre-ordering Modern Warfare II from Game will get you an exclusive Steelbook that you can use instead of the normal case.

PS4

PS5

Xbox One/Series X

PC

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II Vault Edition pre-orders

Pre-ordering the Vault Edition of Modern Warfare II will give you the same benefits as pre-ordering the standard edition as well as the following bonuses:

Ghost Legacy pack

Red Team 141 Operator pack

FJX Cinder Weapon Vault

Battle Pass + 50 Tier Skips

10 hours 2XP + 10 hours 2WXP

Where to buy Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II Vault Edition in the US

At the moment, the only place to pre-order the Modern Warfare II Vault Edition for PlayStation and Xbox consoles are through their respective online stores, so check out those in the digital downloads section down below. Otherwise, links for PC Vault Editions are here.

PC

Where to buy Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II Vault Edition in the UK

Once again, the only place to buy the Vault Edition of the game in the UK are through the Xbox and PlayStation stores so look below for those. Otherwise you can get them on PC through Steam or BattleNet.

PC

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II PlayStation and Xbox Digital pre-orders

Standard Edition

US

UK

Vault Edition

US

UK

We'll continue to update the places you can pre-order Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II in the UK and the US as they become available, including the cheapest places to get each edition, and add any new editions that get revealed. To keep up with the latest Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II pre-order news and to avoid missing other top gaming offers, follow us on the Jelly Deals Twitter.