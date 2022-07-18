Here's where you can pre-order Forspoken

Forspoken is set for release on 24th January 2023 on PlayStation 5 and PC. Here are the best places to pre-order Forspoken in the UK and US. Forspoken was originally due to release on 24th May 2022 but was pushed back by developers “to focus all our efforts on polishing the game.” It was next set for release on 11th October 2022, but was pushed back again to January 2023.

Luminous Productions' open-world action RPG follows the journey of Frey Holland - a young New York native who’s unexpectedly transported to the land of Athia, a magical realm full of wonders and danger. Equipt with a mysterious talking bracelet and developing magical powers, Frey sets out to find her way home.

Forspoken pre-orders

If you’re eager to jump into the world of Athia alongside Frey, you can pre-order the game in the UK and US from the links below.

Forspoken Standard Edition pre-orders in the US

Well-known retailers including Amazon, GameStop, Best Buy and Walmart are currently issuing Forspoken preorders, and for those PC gamers out there you can preload a digital copy on Steam right now too.

PS5

PC

Pre-order Forspoken Standard Edition - $64.99 on Steam

Forspoken Standard Edition pre-orders in the UK

There are plenty of Forspoken preorders to go around right now, with a handful of retailers issuing the game. These include the online stores Base and ShopTo who have become known for their generous discounts and free shipping for upcoming titles, as well as Amazon and Game who both feature unique bonus incentives with their respective preorders.

PS5

PC

Forspoken Pre-order Bonuses

There are various pre-order bonuses for Forspoken across UK and US retailers. If you order from the following retailers you’ll receive the listed items below:

US

UK

Forspoken Digital Deluxe Edition pre-orders in the US

The Digital Deluxe version of Forspoken comes with the base game, as well as a handful of bonus items and content, including:

A digital download of the Forespoken Mini Artbook

A digital download of the Forspoken Mini Soundtrack

‘Forespoken: In Tanta We Trust’ DLC Story (Avaialable winter 2022)

Early access to additional prequel Forespoken DLC.

PS5

Pre-order Forspoken Digital Deluxe Edition - $94.99 on PS Store

PC

Pre-order Forspoken Digital Deluxe Edition - $94.99 on Steam

Forspoken Digital Deluxe Edition pre-orders in the UK

PS5

Pre-order Forspoken Digital Deluxe Edition - £89.99 on PS Store

PC

Pre-order Forspoken Digital Deluxe Edition - £89.98 on Steam

