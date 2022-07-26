Here’s where to pre-order Mario + Rabbids: Sparks of Hope

Mario + Rabbids: Sparks of Hope is due out on Nintendo Switch on 20th October 2022. It sees Mario and Rabbid Peach journey across the galaxy to save the Sparks from Cursa, a mysterious and malevolent entity. On this page, you’ll find the best places to pre-order Sparks of Hope, what special editions are up for grabs, and whether there is any pre-order bonus content.

Sparks of Hope is the upcoming sequel to the turn-based, strategy-adventure game: Mario + Rabbids: Kingdom Battle. Similar to the 2017 title, Mario + Rabbids: Sparks of Hope will have a Season Pass feature, which gives you access to exclusive DLC.

There are three different editions of Mario + Rabbids: Sparks of Hope: Standard, Cosmic (UK only) and Gold. The Standard Edition includes the base game only. The Cosmic Edition comes with the Galactic Prestige Collection which lets you unlock three exclusive weapon skins. The Gold Edition includes the Galactic Prestige Collection, along with the Season Pass, which contains upcoming DLC packs like additional story content with a new character, quests, and battles. Each edition comes with a Megabug cosmetic pack as a pre-order bonus. Included in this bonus cosmetic pack are nine weapon skins to switch up the look of your in-game weapons.

Here’s where you’ll be able to pre-order each edition in the US and UK.

Mario + Rabbids: Sparks of Hope pre-orders US

In the US, pre-ordering the game from Best Buy will score you a $10 Best Buy voucher for a limited time only. Most retailers are selling the Standard Edition for $59.99, and the Gold Edition for $89.99.

Here’s where to pre-order the Standard Edition in the US

Here’s where to pre-order the Gold Edition in the US

UK Mario + Rabbids: Sparks of Hope pre-orders

In the UK, the current cheapest place to pre-order the standard edition of the game is from ShopTo and Base, who are issuing pre-orders for just £42.85. The Cosmic Edition is available from both Amazon and Game for £49.99. As for the Gold Edition, the cheapest place to pre-purchase a copy is from Base and The Game Collection for £64.85.

If you're planning on pre-ordering the standard edition from a retailer that's offering it for £49.99, we recommend upgrading to the Cosmetic Edition for the same price so that you can access the extra DLC.

Here’s where to pre-order the Standard Edition in the UK

Here’s where to pre-order the Cosmic Edition in the UK

Mario + Rabbids: Sparks of Hope Gold Edition pre-orders UK

We hope that’s helped you pre-order your copy of Mario + Rabbids: Sparks of Hope! We’ll be updating this page with the best pre-order deals and cheapest prices as they become available so bookmark this page if you want to pre-order at a later date. In the meanwhile, be sure to check out our Twitter page for more of the best Nintendo Switch deals such as cheap Switch games, discounted accessories and more upcoming games.