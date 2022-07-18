Here's where to pre-order Bayonetta 3: editions, price, and more

Bayonetta 3 is due for release on 28th October 2022 for the Nintendo Switch. Here are the best places to pre-order Bayonetta 3 in the UK and US.

Bayonetta 3 is the highly anticipated third installment in the Bayonetta series from PlatiunumGames. The action-adventure series revolves around the titular warrior, Bayonetta as she fights against various demonic and angelic foes alike. Players use powerful melee and gunplay abilities in combat while solving environmental puzzles. The series stylish combat has earned a dedicated fanbase who have been looking forward to the third installment since its initial reveal during The Game Awards in 2017.

If you want to play Bayonetta 3 as soon as it’s released, you can pre-order the game in the UK and US from the links below.

Bayonetta 3 US pre-orders

In the US the standard version of the game can be pre-ordered through Best Buy, Amazon and My Nintendo Store. GameStop is expected to stock the Trinity Masquerade Edition so keep an eye on this page for the latest listings as soon as they go live.

Bayonetta 3 UK pre-orders

Right now, you can pre-order the standard version of Bayonetta 3 through Game, Amazon, Base, ShopTo and My Nintendo Store.

Trinity Masquerade Edition

This special edition includes the physical version of Bayonetta 3, a full-colour 200-page art book, and three exclusive title sheets, that combine to form a stunning panoramic artwork.

Pre-order Bayonetta 3 on Nintendo Switch - £79.99 from Game

Standard Edition

Bayonetta 3 editions and pre-order bonuses

There are two versions to pre-order: the standard edition and the Trinity Masquerade Edition. No pre-order bonuses for Bayonetta 3 have been announced; however, be sure to check back regularly just incase any become available.

