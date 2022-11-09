Here’s where to buy Sonic Frontiers

Sonic Frontiers is out now, and if you’ve not yet purchased the game, fear not, for we have compiled a list of all the best deals and offers available on Sonic’s latest adventure.

Sonic Frontiers is the series’ first departure into open world design, all of which is built and set within several different biomes and environments. It’s a big departure for the series – a far cry from the 2D origins of the series.

Alongside the various platforms you can purchase Sonic Frontiers on, there’s also a few extra digital and physical bonuses too – including a steelbook from select UK retailers – you can net yourself. These might be limited stock however, so if you want them, you gotta go fast! Scroll down to see the full list!

Where to buy Sonic Frontiers in the US

Sonic Frontiers is available on various platforms and up for purchase physically in the US, mostly at the recommended retail price, and there is also the option of buying it digitally via the PlayStation Store, whereby you can also purchase the Deluxe Edition of the game, containing some extra digital bonuses – if that’s what you’re interested in, scroll further down fo the full digital listings.

PS4

Sonic Frontiers – $59.99 from GameStop

Sonic Frontiers – $59.99 from Best Buy

Sonic Frontiers – $57.99 from Amazon

PS5

Xbox

Sonic Frontiers – $59.99 from GameStop

Sonic Frontiers – $59.99 from Best Buy

Sonic Frontiers – $57.99 from Amazon

Switch

Sonic Frontiers – $59.99 from GameStop

Sonic Frontiers – $59.99 from Best Buy

Sonic Frontiers – $57.99 from Amazon

Where to buy Sonic Frontiers in the UK

Much like the US, Sonic Frontiers is available physically and digitally – some retailers however, do include an additional steelbook and extra digital content such as Amazon and Game.

PS4

PS5

Xbox

Switch

Sonic Frontiers digital version and Deluxe Edition

Alongside the physical releases, there’s also a digital option to purchase Sonic Frontiers, as well as a digital-only Deluxe Edition that includes the Explorer’s Treasure Box bonus items that consist of:

Amy’s Memory Tokens

A Portal Gear

Chaos Emerald Vault Keys

Additional Gloves and Shoes for Sonic

Digital Art Book

25-track Digital Mini Soundtrack

Sonic Frontiers Digital Versions in the US

Sonic Frontiers Digital Versions in the UK

Sonic Frontiers Standard Edition (PS4 and PS5) – £49.99 from PlayStation Store

Sonic Frontiers Digital Deluxe Edition (PS4 and PS5) – £54.99 from PlayStation Store

Sonic Frontiers Standard Edition (Xbox) – £49.99 from Xbox Store

Sonic Frontiers Digital Deluxe Edition (Xbox) – £54.99 from Xbox Store

Sonic Frontiers Standard Edition (Switch) – £49.99 from Nintendo eShop

Sonic Frontiers Digital Deluxe Edition (Switch) – £54.99 from Nintendo eShop

Sonic Frontiers Standard Edition (PC) – £43.99 from Fanatical (was £49.99)

Sonic Frontiers Digital Deluxe Edition (PC) – £48.39 on Fanatical (was £54.99)



