Here's where to buy God of War Ragnarök on PS4 and PS5Find the best God of War Ragnarök deals in the US and UK.
God of War Ragnarök is out now on PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5, with Launch, Collector's and Jotnar Editions up for grabs. On this page, you can find out exactly where to buy the PlayStation exclusive in the US and UK, the best and cheapest price for each edition and what each edition includes.
The latest game in the God of War series is set sometime after the PS4 title, God of War, and continues the story of father-son pair Kratos and Atreus. The 2018 title was added to the PS Plus Extra and Premium catalogue in June, but the God of War sequel won't be getting a day-one release on PlayStation Plus.
It's also been confirmed that there won't be a free next-gen upgrade from PS4 to PS5. You can pay an extra $10/ £10 to upgrade to the PS5 if you want to switch from the last-gen to current-gen version.
Where to buy God of War Ragnarök
God of War Launch editions are available to buy from the usual suspects in the UK and US, but the Jotnar and Collector's editions are a bit harder to source. We've left the links below incase there's another chance to score one.
God of War: Ragnarök Launch Edition
When you buy the God of War Ragnarök launch edition, you can get two cosmetic skins: the Kratos Risen Snow Armor and the Atreus Risen Snow Tunic.
US PS4
God of War Ragnarök Launch Edition on PS4 - $60 from Amazon
The PS4 launch edition comes with the cosmetic skins pack.
God of War Ragnarök Launch Edition on PS4 - $60 from GameStop
The PS4 launch edition comes with the cosmetic skins pack.
God of War Ragnarök Launch Edition on PS4 - $60 from Target
Target is offering the cosmetic skins pack as a bonus when you buy the PS4 launch edition of God of War: Ragnarök.
God of War Ragnarök Launch Edition on PS4 - $60 from Best Buy
Best Buy is offering the cosmetic skins pack when you purchase the PS4 Launch edition.
God of War Ragnarök Launch Edition on PS4 - $60 from Walmart
The PS4 Launch edition is available at Walmart and it comes with the cosmetic skins pack.
US PS5
God of War Ragnarök Launch Edition on PS5 - $70 from Amazon
The next-gen launch edition comes with the cosmetic skins pack.
God of War Ragnarök Launch Edition on PS5 - $70 from GameStop
The PS5 edition comes with the cosmetic skins pack as a bonus.
God of War Ragnarök Launch Edition on PS5 - $70 from Target
Target is offering the cosmetic skins pack as a bonus when you buy the PS5 launch edition.
God of War Ragnarök Launch Edition on PS5 - $70 from Best Buy
The next-gen launch edition comes with a bonus, the cosmetic skins pack.
UK PS4
God of War Ragnarök Launch Edition on PS4 - £55 from Amazon
Save £5, which is a saving of 8 per cent, when you buy God of War Ragnarok from Amazon's UK storefront.
God of War Ragnarök Launch Edition on PS4 - £50 from Currys with code SWFNDD
Save £5 when you use the code SWFNDD and select standard free delivery.
God of War Ragnarök Launch Edition on PS4 - £60 from Game
The PS4 launch edition comes with the cosmetic skins pack and a Game-exclusive metal mini-poster.
God of War Ragnarök Launch Edition on PS4 - £52.85 (was £60) from Base
The PS4 launch edition comes with a cosmetic skins pack as a bonus.
God of War Ragnarök Launch Edition on PS4 - £52.85 (was £60) from ShopTo
The PS4 launch edition comes with the two cosmetic skins: Kratos Risen Snow Armour + Atreus Risen Snow Tunic.
UK PS5
God of War Ragnarök Launch Edition on PS5 - £57.99 from Currys with code SWFNDD
Save £5 when you use the code SWFNDD and select standard free delivery.
God of War Ragnarök Launch Edition on PS5 - £70 from Amazon
The PS5 launch edition comes with the two cosmetic skins and a Game-exclusive metal mini-poster.
God of War Ragnarök Launch Edition on PS5 - £70 from Game
The PS5 launch edition comes with the two cosmetic skins and a Game-exclusive metal mini-poster.
God of War Ragnarök Launch Edition on PS5 - £59.85 (was £70) from Base
The PS5 launch edition comes with a cosmetic skins pack as a bonus.
God of War Ragnarök Launch Edition on PS5 - £59.85 (was £70) from ShopTo
ShopTo has opened is selling the PS5 launch edition, which comes with the two cosmetic skins: Kratos Risen Snow Armour + Atreus Risen Snow Tunic.
God of War Ragnarök Launch Edition on PS5 - £64.95 (was £70) from The Game Collection
The Game Collection is selling the PS5 launch edition with a small discount. It also includes the two cosmetic skins: Kratos Risen Snow Armour + Atreus Risen Snow Tunic.
God of War: Ragnarök Collector's Edition
US
God of War Ragnarök Collector's Edition on PS4/PS5 - $200 from Best Buy
God of War Ragnarök Collector's Edition on PS4/PS5 - $200 from GameStop
In stock.
God of War Ragnarök Collector's Edition on PS4/PS5 - $200 from Target
Currently out of stock.
UK
God of War Ragnarök Collector's Edition on PS4/PS5 - £180 from Game
Currently out of stock. The Collector's Edition sold out within the first minute. We'll let you know when it's back in stock.
The God of War: Ragnarök Collector's Edition includes:
- A collectible box that's designed to look like the Knowledge Keeper's Shrine from God of War.
- A printed voucher code for the full God of War Ragnarök game on PS4 and PS5 consoles.
- A Steelbook Display Case (no game disc included)
- 2” Vanir Twins Carvings
- Dwarven Dice Set
- 16” Mjölnir Replica
You'll also receive the following digital items:
- Kratos Darkdale Armor
- Atreus Darkdale Attire (cosmetic)
- Darkdale Blades Handles for the Blades of Chaos
- Darkdale Axe Grip for the Leviathan Axe
- Official God of War Ragnarök Digital Soundtrack
- Dark Horse Digital Mini Artbook
- Avatar Set
- PlayStation 4 Theme
God of War: Ragnarök Jotnar Edition
US
God of War Ragnarök Jotnar Edition on PS4/PS5 - $260 from Target
Currently sold out.
God of War Ragnarök Jotnar Edition on PS4/PS5 - $260 from GameStop
Currently sold out.
UK
God of War Ragnarök Jotnar Edition on PS4/PS5 - £230 from Game
Currently unavailable.
The God of War Ragnarök Jötnar Edition includes the following:
- Printed voucher code for the full God of War Ragnarök game on PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5 consoles.
- 7-Inch Vinyl Record with music by Bear McCreary
- The Falcon, Bear, and Wolf Pin Set
- The Legendary Draupnir Ring
- Brok’s Dice Set
- Yggdrasil Cloth Map
- A Steelbook Display Case (no game disc included)
- 2” Vanir Twins Carvings
- 16” Mjölnir Replica
You'll also receive the following digital items:
- Kratos Darkdale Armor
- Atreus Darkdale Attire (cosmetic)
- Darkdale Blades Handles for the Blades of Chaos
- Darkdale Axe Grip for the Leviathan Axe
- Official God of War Ragnarök Digital Soundtrack
- Dark Horse Digital Mini Artbook
- Avatar Set
- PlayStation 4 Theme
God of War Ragnarök release date
God of War Ragnarök was released on 9th November 2022.
We'll update this page with the cheapest places to buy it and if any Jotnar or Collector's editions are back in stock. Our everything we know page covers the latest news and updates about God of War: Ragnarök gameplay, trailers and more, so definitely check that out if you want to know all the ins and outs.