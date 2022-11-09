God of War Ragnarök is out now on PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5, with Launch, Collector's and Jotnar Editions up for grabs. On this page, you can find out exactly where to buy the PlayStation exclusive in the US and UK, the best and cheapest price for each edition and what each edition includes.

The latest game in the God of War series is set sometime after the PS4 title, God of War, and continues the story of father-son pair Kratos and Atreus. The 2018 title was added to the PS Plus Extra and Premium catalogue in June, but the God of War sequel won't be getting a day-one release on PlayStation Plus.

It's also been confirmed that there won't be a free next-gen upgrade from PS4 to PS5. You can pay an extra $10/ £10 to upgrade to the PS5 if you want to switch from the last-gen to current-gen version.

Where to buy God of War Ragnarök

God of War Launch editions are available to buy from the usual suspects in the UK and US, but the Jotnar and Collector's editions are a bit harder to source. We've left the links below incase there's another chance to score one.

God of War: Ragnarök Launch Edition

When you buy the God of War Ragnarök launch edition, you can get two cosmetic skins: the Kratos Risen Snow Armor and the Atreus Risen Snow Tunic.

God of War: Ragnarök Collector's Edition

The God of War: Ragnarök Collector's Edition includes:

A collectible box that's designed to look like the Knowledge Keeper's Shrine from God of War.

A printed voucher code for the full God of War Ragnarök game on PS4 and PS5 consoles.

A Steelbook Display Case (no game disc included)

2” Vanir Twins Carvings

Dwarven Dice Set

16” Mjölnir Replica

You'll also receive the following digital items:

Kratos Darkdale Armor

Atreus Darkdale Attire (cosmetic)

Darkdale Blades Handles for the Blades of Chaos

Darkdale Axe Grip for the Leviathan Axe

Official God of War Ragnarök Digital Soundtrack

Dark Horse Digital Mini Artbook

Avatar Set

PlayStation 4 Theme

God of War: Ragnarök Jotnar Edition

The God of War Ragnarök Jötnar Edition includes the following:

Printed voucher code for the full God of War Ragnarök game on PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5 consoles.

7-Inch Vinyl Record with music by Bear McCreary

The Falcon, Bear, and Wolf Pin Set

The Legendary Draupnir Ring

Brok’s Dice Set

Yggdrasil Cloth Map

A Steelbook Display Case (no game disc included)

2” Vanir Twins Carvings

16” Mjölnir Replica

You'll also receive the following digital items:

Kratos Darkdale Armor

Atreus Darkdale Attire (cosmetic)

Darkdale Blades Handles for the Blades of Chaos

Darkdale Axe Grip for the Leviathan Axe

Official God of War Ragnarök Digital Soundtrack

Dark Horse Digital Mini Artbook

Avatar Set

PlayStation 4 Theme

God of War Ragnarök release date

God of War Ragnarök was released on 9th November 2022.

We'll update this page with the cheapest places to buy it and if any Jotnar or Collector's editions are back in stock. Our everything we know page covers the latest news and updates about God of War: Ragnarök gameplay, trailers and more, so definitely check that out if you want to know all the ins and outs.