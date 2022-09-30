Here's where to buy FIFA 23

FIFA 23 is the latest installment in EA's long-running soccer (or football) game franchise which will cover the 2022/23 season. Early Access launched for PS5/PS4, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, and PC, on September the 27th 2022 and was officially released on 30th September.

PS5 and Xbox Series X/S players will get to experience the next-gen HyperMotion2 Technology that is new for FIFA 23, so if you haven't played FIFA before or are looking to get back into the game, now is a great time. Here's where you can purchase the game in the US and UK down below.

FIFA 23 , versions and bonus content

FIFA 23 has three main versions available to buy: Standard Edition, Ultimate Edition, and Legacy Edition. There is also a Sam Kerr edition which is the Standard Edition with Australian star, Sam Kerr, on the cover instead of France's Kylian Mbappé, and there are some digital versions as well with exclusive discounts.

Here's where you can get FIFA 23.

FIFA 23 Standard Edition

Where to buy FIFA 23 Standard Edition in the US

PS4

PS5

Xbox One

Xbox Series X/S

PC

FIFA 23 Standard Edition on PC - $60 from EA

Where to buy FIFA 23 Standard Edition in the UK

PS4

PS5

FIFA 23 Standard Edition- £70 from Amazon UK

FIFA 23 Standard Edition- £65 from Very

FIFA 23 Standard Edition- £65 from Game

FIFA 23 Standard Edition- £55 from The Game Collection

Xbox One

FIFA 23 Standard Edition- £60 from Amazon UK

FIFA 23 Standard Edition- £55 from Very

FIFA 23 Standard Edition- £55 from Game

FIFA 23 Standard Edition- £48 from The Game Collection

Xbox Series X/S

FIFA 23 Standard Edition- £70 from Amazon UK

FIFA 23 Standard Edition- £65 from Very

FIFA 23 Standard Edition- £65 from Game

FIFA 23 Standard Edition- £55 from The Game Collection

PC

FIFA 23 Legacy Edition

Where to buy FIFA 23 Legacy Edition for Nintendo Switch in the US

Where to buy FIFA 23 Legacy Edition for Nintendo Switch in the UK

FIFA 23 Sam Kerr

For the first time players can play with women's club teams in the Barclay's Women's Super League and Division 1 Arkema, and to mark the occasion Australia and Chelsea forward Sam Kerr has become the first woman to feature on the cover of a FIFA game on their own.

The Sam Kerr Edition of FIFA 23 is the same as the Standard Edition of the game, but features the Aussie star as the sole cover player to celebrate her success and the addition of women's club teams.

Where to buy FIFA 23 Sam Kerr Edition in the UK

FIFA 23 Ultimate Edition

Purchasing the Ulimate Edition of FIFA 23 will get you these bonuses:

4,600 FIFA Points

3 days of early access

FUT Ones to Watch Player Item (Untradeable)

FUT Team of the Week 1 Player Item (Untradeable)

Kylian Mbappé Loan Item, for 5 FUT matches

FUT Ambassador Loan Player Pick, for 3 FUT matches

Career Mode Homegrown Talent, local youth prospect with world-class potential

Where to Buy FIFA 23 Ultimate Edition in the US

Where to Buy FIFA 23 Ultimate Edition in the UK

FIFA 23 PlayStation and Xbox Digital Edition discount

You can land a 10 per cent discount when you purchase FIFA 23 through your FIFA 22 game. Simply boot up your copy of FIFA 22 on your console or PC and select "Get FIFA 23" from the game's main menu to score the discount at checkout. If you're an EA Play subscriber, you can save an extra 10 per cent discount, making it 20 per cent off in total.

If you don't own the previous game or subscribe to EA Play, you can purchase the digital versions from the links below.

Where to buy FIFA 23 Digital Version in the US

PlayStation

Xbox

Where to buy FIFA 23 Digital Version in the UK

PlayStation

Xbox

We'll add more places that you can buy FIFA 23 in the UK and the US as they become available, including the cheapest places to get each edition. To keep up with the latest FIFA 23 news and to avoid missing other top gaming offers, follow us at Jelly Deals on Twitter.