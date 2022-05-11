Here's everything announced during the Nintendo Switch Indie World Showcase

During today's Indie World presentation, Nintendo announced a plethora of games coming to the Switch console.

From the 20 indies games shown, there will be something for everyone to look forward to ranging from noir-punk to action-adventure to soulslike to platformers.

Here's the list of games shown during today's Nintendo presentation:

Another Crab’s Treasure: Developed by Aggro Crab, this crustacean-themed soulslike game puts you in an undersea world that's on the verge of collapse. Playing as Kril the hermit crab, you will use the trash around you on the ocean floor as a shell to resist attacks from enemies larger than yourself. You will also go on a treasure hunt to discover the "dark secrets" behind the polluted ocean. There are over 50 potential shells to discover and plenty of dangerous enemies you will need to overcome. Another Crab’s Treasure will be released next year. It is also coming to Steam and "your favorite unconfirmed consoles."

Noir-punk adventure game Gunbrella from Doinksoft and Devolver Digital was also announced. Here you play a woodsman on a quest for revenge, armed with the Gunbrella. During the game, your investigation becomes entangled with ghouls and gangsters, cops and cultists, and other bizarre characters in a world rapidly losing its natural resources. You will need to gather scraps and spare parts to upgrade your weapon to "glide, swing, dash, dive" and take out enemies in side-scrolling combat. Gunbrella launches on Nintendo Switch and PC next year.

Releasing later today is Mini Motorways from Dinosaur Polo Club. In the game, you are given control of the city’s traffic problems. You will need to draw and build roads to create a metropolis and then redesign your city to keep the traffic flowing. You will need to carefully manage upgrades such as highways and those tricky roundabouts to meet changing demands. The game has nearly 4 million players on Apple Arcade, Mac, and PC and new free content is dropping for all today with the “Night Lights” Update.

Ooblets, a farming game where you grow and train adorable little creatures called ooblets, is making its way onto Nintendo Switch this summer. As you cultivate a new life in the community of Badgetown, you will customize your character, befriend the locals, decorate your house, craft items, run your own shop, and have dance battles. Sounds like a roaring good time. You can also dress up your ooblet pals, play minigames and explore a variety of locations, each with its own unique characters, quests, items, and unique ooblets. The game is currently available via early access through the Epic Games Store and game preview on Xbox.

Created by a one-person development team and prototyped as part of a school contest, ElecHead from Nama Takahashi is a 2D puzzle-platformer where you play as a small robot named Elec in a facility. In the game, you are on a mission to bring light back to the world. You will activate walls, floors, platforms, and switches by touching them and making electricity run through them. You can also detach and throw Elec's head to trigger things remotely. The only caveat is that if he doesn't get his head back within 10 seconds, he’ll shut down. Basically, you will be using your head, literally and figuratively, to find a way out of the trap-ridden facility. The game is coming to Switch this summer and is currently available through Steam where it has a "very positive" rating. You can also grab it off GOG and Itch.io.

Soundfall from Drastic Games and Noodlecake is a fast-paced, rhythm-based dungeon crawler that combines looter-shooter action with musical gameplay. You play as a musical genius called the Guardian of Harmony who is transported to the world of Symphonia by the Composers to battle the forces of Discord. Here, you will time your actions to music to increase your power. With more than 500 pieces of equipment for skill customization and thousands for loot combinations, you can play the game solo or with up to four players in local and online multiplayer to fight through dynamically generated levels. The game features over 140 songs and focuses on replayability. Soundfall was released today on the Epic Games Store, Steam, and Switch.

Coming this winter to Steam and Switch is Deadpan Games and Chucklefish's Wildfrost. This tactical roguelike deck builder has you taking on the harsh elements by building and customizing your deck before setting off to put an end to the eternal frost. You can also customize and upgrade companion cards and expand your hub town during each run, unlock more cards, and encounter new challenges and events in this game that promises tons of replayability.

Batora: Lost Haven from Stormind Games and Team 17 invites you on a nonlinear, story-driven, interplanetary action RPG that combines hack-and-slash and twin-stick shooter genres. In the game, you will play as Avril, a 16-year-old girl who has been gifted extraordinary powers. After a mysterious and devastating event, it’s up to you to save your planet by leveraging the power of your body and mind to face challenges and obstacles encountered along the way. Batora: Lost Haven will release this fall for PlayStation, Steam, Switch, and Xbox.

It was also announced today that We Are OFK is coming to Switch this summer. Also releasing on PC, PS4, and PS5, the game follows the lives of four friends in their 20s as they attempt to break into the music business, fall in and out of love, and figure out how to pay rent and make it in Los Angeles. It will feature five interactive animated episodes, five interactive music videos with tracks performed by OFK, fully-voiced interactive dialogue, "emotional texting, thirst texting, meme texting, emoji spamming," and original Los Angeles locations.

SILT from Spiral Circus and Fireshine Games is coming to Switch in June. Also slated for Steam, the game puts you in an underwater abyss where you are a diver searching to uncover long-forgotten mysteries. Exploring the depths, you will possess the creatures around you to solve environmental puzzles and travel deeper into the darkness. While exploring, you will come across strange machinery, ancient ruins, and dangerous ocean inhabitants.

Already available on the Epic Games Store, Steam, and Xbox, Totally Accurate Battle Simulator from Landfall Games is coming to Switch this summer. Become the leader of red and blue wobblers from ancient lands, spooky places, and fantasy worlds in this rather funny take on simulation strategy games. Watch as your infantry compete in clashes across the ages, and make new wobblers in the unit creator in addition to the over 100 already at your disposal. You can also send your wobblers to fight your friends in local and online multiplayer.

Wayward Strand from ghost pattern puts you in a curious flying hospital where you will explore a world of stories in a narrative adventure set in 1970s rural Australia. You play a teenage journalist named Casey Beaumaris who follows the hospital’s inhabitants around while uncovering the airship’s mysteries. Stories of over a dozen characters will unfold around you in real-time, and you get to choose which stories to be a part of. Every playthrough allows you to discover something which you didn’t see previously. The game is coming to PC, PlayStation, Switch, and Xbox on July 21.

Relasing later this year on PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X/s, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, and PC, Cult of the Lamb from Massive Monster and Devolver Digital features a randomly generated world where you play as a possessed lamb. In the action-adventure game, you will repay your debt to the stranger who saved you from annihilation by creating a loyal community of woodland worshippers. Gather resources to build structures, and then delve into deadly dungeons teeming with razor spiders and toxic millipedes, to challenge the dungeon’s overlord, Shamura.

In OPUS: Echo of Starsong – Full Bloom Edition from SIGONO, you will seek out asteroids, engage with a cast of characters and unravel the mystery of starsongs in this narrative puzzle game. Playing as Eda, a girl who can hear mysterious sound waves known as starsongs, you will cross paths with a young man in search of their source. Together, you will venture out to the heart of space to solve an ancient myth. The game is out today on Switch and is already available on PC through GOG and Steam.

Broken Rules' lovely game about freedom and survival, Gibbon: Beyond the Trees, releases on Apple Arcade and Switch today. Already available through Steam, in it you will master a dynamic movement system to swing, slide and somersault through a hand-painted jungle. The game has you playing as a lost gibbon on a dangerous journey into unknown lands. You can race to freedom in liberation mode, or play through a narrative that captures the struggle of living creatures around the world. This game deals with real-world environmental issues, including deforestation, poaching, and climate change. These issues are an acute threat to the life of gibbons, which are among the most vulnerable and endangered species alive.

The Indie World presentation also included a montage of upcoming titles such as Card Shark which has a demo debuting later today. The montage also featured this fall's Guidebook of Babel, OneShot: World Machine Edition and Cursed to Golf, both of which are coming this summer, and Idol Manager which is set for an August 25 release.