Helldivers 2 players are modding their own Warbonds into the game, and the latest one's perfect for Halo fans

Helldivers 2's modding community has been putting out some cool stuff recently - especially if you're into games like Crazy Taxi or, in this case, Halo 3: ODST. You seem, as far as I'm aware, the first ever full-on "Warbond" mod has just dropped for the game, and it looks pretty great.

Before we go any further, it's worth stating the obvious that this mod is techincally a Warbond-like rather than having all of the bells and whistles of the proper official Warbonds Arrowhead puts out, but if it's just the trying new armour element you care about, it's definitely got you covered.

This "modded Warbond" as its principal creator, modder Jayypino, has christened it is dubbed 'Dogmatic Reach' for reasons that'll soon become very apparent.

Basically, it contains a few new armour sets and helmets that're made up of blend of Helldivers 2 and Halo 3: ODST gear - meaning you'll look a bit more spartany, but not quite in as potentially jarring a fashion as mods that simply let you dress up as Master Chief or something similar. It's "something different, but familiar", Jayypino writes, with "custom vanilla styled textures" which "should match with vanilla armours nicely".

Each of the new armour sets - which replace existing in-game sets - looks to come with alternative paint job options that can add some intimidating teeth to your helmet and a blue colourway that'll match another custom Warbond-style mod Jayypino's worked on, The Grave Situation Team's 'SEAF Specialists'.

You'll need to grab the latest version of Teutinsa's 'HD2 Mod Manager' in order to give the mod a go, and say Halo to its three new armours - the Chimera, Hydra, and Cyclops sets.

This hasn't been the only interesting thing going on in the HD2 community recently, as a dataminer's claimed to have accidentally triggered some kind of Illuminate Aurora Borealis by messing around obelisks, while a budding artist's created a 14 page mockup of what an indoor dungeon mission could look like.